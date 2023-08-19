Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With 2+2 Seating, AWD

Mercedes has revealed the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT at the Monterey Car Week 2023. The new GT has been re-engineered to deliver enhanced performance and practicality, according to the company's CEO, Michael Schiebe.

Under the hood, the new AMG GT continues to be powered by the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine in two states of tune. Starting the line-up is the GT 55 4Matic+ that develops 469bhp and 700 Nm of torque followed by the range-topping GT 63 4Matic+ which pushes out a notably stronger 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a new 9-speed automatic gearbox - the outgoing model had a 7-speed DCT - with a fully-variable all-wheel-drive system now offered as standard. An electronically-controlled rear-locking differential further enhances traction and handling. Four-wheel steering is standard fit on the range with the rear wheels able to turn by up to 2.5 degrees.

Mercedes says the AMG GT 55 will hit 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds with the 63 achieving the same in 3.2 seconds. In terms of top speed, the 55 will hit 295 kmph while the more powerful 63 tops out at 315 kmph.

The car now sits on new double-wishbone suspension with AMG Active Ride Control. The system features electrically adjustable dampers and active roll control and can further be optioned with a front-end lift kit. Stopping power comes from 390 mm discs paired with six-piston calipers up front and 360 mm discs with single-piston calipers at the rear.

Compared to the first-gen AMG GT, the new second-gen model gets one key departure when it comes to the cabin - the new two-plus-two interior layout, effectively expanding its passenger capacity and everyday usability. Accompanied by a more accessible and spacious boot, the GT is tailored to meet the demands of customers seeking a versatile high-performance car. Speaking of the cabin layout, the dashboard design is in-line with the new SL - both cars share the same platform. The centre console is dominated by a large 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen while a 12.3-inch display sits behind the steering.

Speaking of the exterior, the overall look hasn’t changed much from the outgoing model. It retains the classic GT car proportions with the long bonnet, curved roof-line and coupe-like rear end though it now sits on a new platform shared with the SL. Up for the prominent Panamericana grille and swept-back headlamps have a similar look to the outgoing model though there is enough in design to make the second-gen car stand out. Similarly at the rear, it retains the slim tail-lamp design from its predecessor though the lights are all-new.

The GT has also grown in size over its predecessor now measuring 4728mm in length, 1984mm in width and 1354mm in height. This makes the car 182mm longer, 45mm wider and 66mm taller than its predecessor. Wheelbase too has grown by 70 mm at 2700 mm.

The new AMG GT is expected to hit global markets later this year with an India launch also likely in the future.