Simple One electric scooter deliveries to begin in Q1 2023

Simple Energy announced that it will begin deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter in the first quarter of 2023. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer said that the delay in deliveries was because of the new battery safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The Simple One now complies to the new guidelines, the company says.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “Adhering to the new battery safety guidelines issued by the government, Simple has taken a call to defer the deliveries of Simple ONE to thus ensure that our vehicles are certified as per new standards. Safety has been our priority since the beginning. The scooters delivered will be the best-in-class scooters that are safe, and futuristic. We appreciate the patience and the love that the customers have showered on us. We look forward to a remarkable journey ahead.”

The company said that it empathises with the customers who pre-booked the scooter in August 2021, right after the scooter was launched. The company hadn’t been able to deliver the scooters on time, with delays due to safety issues.

The Simple One is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh for the standard variant while the top-spec variant is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The top-spec scooter claims to have a range of 300 km on a single charge. The scooter can be booked at a price of Rs. 1,947 on the company’s website.