Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic

Skoda Auto India has commenced pre-bookings for the automatic variant of the Rapid compact sedan. The car can be pre-booked across all of Skoda Auto India's dealerships in the country as also online for a refundable amount of ₹ 25,000. The company has also said that the deliveries of the compact sedan will begin from September 18, 2020.

Skoda Rapid 7.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Rapid will continue to be powered by the 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine but will come with an automatic transmission now. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “The new RAPID AT will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money' proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.”

Also Read: Skoda Rapid 1-litre TSI Review

The Skoda Rapid automatic will come with a 6-speed automatic transmission offering 16.24 kmpl

The company has said that the six-speed automatic transmission on the Skoda Rapid will better the driving experience. In fact, it says that the Rapid with the six speed automatic transmission, offers 16.24 kmpl, which is pretty good.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.