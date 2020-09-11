Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed

Skoda Auto has released a new teaser for the Rapid sedan's automatic variant that is scheduled for launch on September 17, 2020. The Skoda Rapid automatic was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the automaker commenced pre-bookings for the model earlier this month for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The Rapid AT can be booked at a Skoda dealership near you or even online. The company has also confirmed that deliveries for the new offering will commence from September 18, a day after the launch.

Also Read: Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic

The Skoda Rapid automatic will use the same 1.0-litre TSI mill with 108 bhp and 175 Nm

Speaking on the launch date announcement, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda India said, "Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point," said

The 2020 Skoda Rapid automatic will continue to get the 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that develops 108 bhp between 5000-5500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque available between 1750-4000 rpm. While the BS4 Rapid was available with the DSG automatic on the diesel version, the new turbo petrol comes with a 6-speed automatic torque convertor instead. This is the same unit that features on the Volkswagen Vento and Polo GT TSI. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24 kmpl with the Rapid automatic, while the torque convertor promises to be more cost-effective to maintain, as compared to the DSG.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation

Skoda is expected to offer the Rapid AT in multiple variants with the cabin retaining all the features from the manual version

The Skoda Rapid manual range currently starts from ₹ 7.49 lakh with the Rider variant. The automatic line-up will start with the Rider Plus variant and is expected to be priced at a premium of ₹ 1-1.5 lakh over the manual. The Rapid AT will take on a number of offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, older-generation Honda City, and the Volkswagen Vento.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.