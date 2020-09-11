New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed

language dropdown

Pre-bookings are already open for the Skoda Rapid automatic for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 while deliveries will begin from September 18, 2020, a day after the launch.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new Skoda Rapid automatic will use a 6-speed torque convertor paired wth the 1.0-litre TSI mill

Highlights

  • The Skoa Rapid automatic will be launched on Setpember 17, 2020
  • The Rapid AT will take on the Maruti Ciaz, old-gen Honda City, VW Vento
  • Deliveries for the Rapid automatic will begin from September 18, 2020

Skoda Auto has released a new teaser for the Rapid sedan's automatic variant that is scheduled for launch on September 17, 2020. The Skoda Rapid automatic was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the automaker commenced pre-bookings for the model earlier this month for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The Rapid AT can be booked at a Skoda dealership near you or even online. The company has also confirmed that deliveries for the new offering will commence from September 18, a day after the launch.

Also Read: Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic

38v8u4uc

The Skoda Rapid automatic will use the same 1.0-litre TSI mill with 108 bhp and 175 Nm

Speaking on the launch date announcement, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda India said, "Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point," said

The 2020 Skoda Rapid automatic will continue to get the 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that develops 108 bhp between 5000-5500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque available between 1750-4000 rpm. While the BS4 Rapid was available with the DSG automatic on the diesel version, the new turbo petrol comes with a 6-speed automatic torque convertor instead. This is the same unit that features on the Volkswagen Vento and Polo GT TSI. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24 kmpl with the Rapid automatic, while the torque convertor promises to be more cost-effective to maintain, as compared to the DSG.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation

def4ches

Skoda is expected to offer the Rapid AT in multiple variants with the cabin retaining all the features from the manual version

0 Comments

The Skoda Rapid manual range currently starts from ₹ 7.49 lakh with the Rider variant. The automatic line-up will start with the Rider Plus variant and is expected to be priced at a premium of ₹ 1-1.5 lakh over the manual. The Rapid AT will take on a number of offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, older-generation Honda City, and the Volkswagen Vento.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US
Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni
Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed
KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021 KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021
Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions  Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello   Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello  
Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot
Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come
Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe
2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500 2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500
Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities