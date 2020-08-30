New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation

The Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic is expected to command a premium of Rs. 1-1.5 lakh over the manual versions. Here's what we think will be the pricing for the sedan's automatic line-up.

The Skoda Rapid will be offered with a 6-speed torque converter in place of the DSG unit

Highlights

  • The Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic uses the same 1.0-litre engine
  • The cabin could get sutble highlights with the automatica trim
  • Deliveries for the Rapid automatic will begin from September 18, 2020

The Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI petrol automatic was recently confirmed for launch in September this year. Skoda Auto India opened its order books the Rapid automatic with a token amount of ₹ 25,000  while the launch is slated for September this year. The Rapid automatic sees massive difference with the 7-Speed DSG swapped for a 6-speed torque converter while the 1.5-litre diesel has been replaced by the new turbocharged petrol mill. The Rapid is already on the aggressive end of the price bracket with the manual version and hopes are high, Skoda will extend that competitive pricing on the automatic variants as well. Let's take a quick look at where we expect the new Skoda Rapid AT to be priced.

Also Read: Pre-Bookings Begin For Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic For ₹ 25,000 

Skoda Rapid

7.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Rapid Price

6bqp1k1o

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

The Skoda Rapid range currently starts from ₹ 7.49 lakh,  while a more potent Rider Plus trim was introduced recently priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh and you can expect the automatic version to command a premium of ₹ 1-1.5 lakh, depending on the variant. The Rapid AT will be offered in five trims - Rider Plus, Onyx, Style, Monte Carlo, and Ambition. That puts the Rider Plus as the base automatic variant of the sedan with prices likely to start from ₹ 8-8.5 lakh onwards before topping out around ₹ 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The new Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic could also borrow detail from the Rapid Matte concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. While it will be offered on the top trims, there could be features like Skoda badging in the cabin, adjustable headrests, and a driver armrest added to make the package more enticing over the petrol. There won't be much difference on the feature front with the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

def4ches

The cabin on the Rapid automatic could get subtle highlights over the manual version

The Skoda Rapid AT will draw power from the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed torque converter come with a manual mode, while Skoda claims a fuel  efficiency figure of 16.24.kmpl.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid TSI Manual Review

The compact sedan segment is loaded with options from like of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, new-generation Honda City, and the Hyundai Verna. All cars interestingly come with different transmission choices as well including a torque converter, DCT and a CVT, depending on the manufacturer.

0 Comments

Deliveries for the Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic will begin from September 18, 2020. The car can be booked at the brand's dealerships or online on the company's website. The model arrives right in time for the festive season.

