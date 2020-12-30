India Will Not Get A New Rapid; Skoda To Launch An All-New Sedan Instead

Skoda Auto India is gearing up for the India 2.0 project, which is all set to go on floor in 2021. As part of the new strategy, the company has planned a range of new and updated products across the Volkswagen Group brands, however, the new-gen Skoda Rapid will not be a part of it. While replying to a Twitter user, Zac Hollis - Director Sales, Marketing & Service, Skoda Auto India - confirmed that India will not get a new Rapid, and instead, the company will launch a new, bigger sedan, based on the locally developed MQB A0 IN platform. The all-new Skoda sedan will be launched in India by the end of 2021.

Also Read: Next Generation Skoda Rapid Codenamed ANB Sedan

We will not have a new Rapid for India. At the end of next year we will launch a new mugger Sedan, based on the new MQB AO platform. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) December 29, 2020

Now, we already knew that Skoda is working on a replacement for the existing Rapid sedan. In fact, earlier in December 2019, replying to a Twitter user, Zac Hollis, had said that replacement model for the Rapid has been codenamed ANB sedan, and it will be launched under India 2.0 project. While the company is likely to announce the official name later in 2021, much recently, Skoda Auto trademarked the name Slavia in India, and we believe it could be the official name of the upcoming compact sedan.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic Review

No. We will launch only the efficient and powerful TSI engines under the India 2.0 Investment program. December 29, 2020

Replying to a different Twitter use, Hollis also confirmed that the upcoming sedan, or any other car that will be launched under India 2.0 project, will only come with TSI petrol engines, and there will be no diesel engine on offer. While there is no comment on the specifications, we expect to see the same 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, which currently powers the Rapid sedan, to be offered with the new model. In the Rapid, the engine is tuned to make 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid 1.0-Litre TSI Review

The new, small displacement 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 108 bhp and 175 Nm

Having said that, the new MQB A0 IN platform is equipped to handle the bigger 1.5-litre TSI engine as well, which currently powers the Skoda Karoq, so it's possible, the company might consider offering it with the new sedan. Mainly to compete with rivals like Honda City and Hyundai Verna which offer diesel engines as well. While we would expect the new sedan to replace the existing Rapid, given the growing popularity, Skoda could take a leaf out of Honda's page and offer the sedan alongside the new model. That will also allow the carmaker to have the Rapid as an entry-level model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.