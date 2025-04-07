New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline TrimsExcise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain UnchangedToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT DisplayNew Audi A6 Sedan Debut On April 15
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineNissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims

Based on the MQB EVO platform, the second-generation of Skoda’s flagship SUV has more interior room and luggage space; to continue as a petrol-only model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the second-gen Skoda Kodiaq will be announced on April 17.
  • Carries over the outgoing model's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
  • Comes with 18-inch wheels on both trims.

The wait for the new Skoda Kodiaq will end later this month, as Skoda India will announce prices for the second-gen SUV on April 17. The company first showcased the second-generation Kodiaq in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. This is the successor to the original Kodiaq, which was on sale in our market for well over seven years. Offered in both five and seven-seat configurations overseas, India only gets the seven-seat iteration, in two trim lines – L&K and Sportline. The second generation Kodiaq is bigger than its predecessor, offering more interior space, with a sharper focus on in-cabin tech.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30

 

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), but remains unchanged in other dimensions, and also has a near-identical wheelbase (2,791 mm). It adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022, and has a slightly more rounded and softened appearance. The India-spec model rides on 18-inch wheels, but the wheel designs, as well as the exterior accents, vary depending on the trim level.

 

new skoda kodiaq india launch on april 17 carandbike 2

 

On the inside, the new Kodiaq’s dashboard design and layout pretty much mirrors that of the upcoming new Superb sedan. Along with a two-spoke steering, there’s now a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. 

 

new skoda kodiaq india launch on april 17 carandbike 3

 

One of the highlights is the debut of ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials positioned on the centre console integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to the three-zone climate control system, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions. The gear lever is now mounted on the steering column, which has freed up more storage space.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025

 

Skoda claims the newest three-row SUV offers more headroom for passengers in the last row, and even with all three rows up, the new Kodiaq will have 340 litres of luggage space, which is 70 litres more than before.

 

The Kodiaq, even in its second generation, will be launched as a petrol-only offering. The SUV will continue with the 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces a peak 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and is paired with a DSG automatic, like before.

 

Prices for the new Kodiaq are likely to start at upwards of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Kodiaq# New Skoda Kodiaq# 2025 Skoda Kodiaq# Kodiaq# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch in the coming weeks
    All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Skoda Elroq RS gets a more powerful dual-motor setup that can propel the EV from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds
    Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four trims with prices currently ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Skoda Auto India is ramping up production to clear more than 15,000 Kylaq bookings by the end of next month
    Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025

Latest News

  • Based on the MQB EVO platform, the second-generation of Skoda’s flagship SUV has more interior room and luggage space; to continue as a petrol-only model.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims
  • The Ministry of Petroleum has clarified public sector oil marketing companies will not hike retail prices when the excise duty change comes into effect from April 8.
    Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain Unchanged
  • Toyota has added new features to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, along with replacing the top-spec AWD variants' 5-speed MT with a 6-speed AT.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced
  • The updated Karizma XMR 210 is now offered in three variants and gets an upside-down front fork as well as TFT instrument console.
    2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display
  • The sixth-gen A6 made its global debut in the Avant (estate) body style last month.
    New Audi A6 Sedan Debut On April 15
  • Hyundai is now offering the Exter Hy-CNG Duo from the base EX variant onwards.
    Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh
  • Passenger vehicle sales grew 4.87 per cent year-on-year in FY2025 while two-wheeler sales were up 7.71 per cent
    FADA Sales FY2025: Auto Sales Grow 6.46 Per Cent; Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle Segments Post Single-Digit Growth
  • Unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025, both concept vehicles are based on the company’s flagship sedan, the Genesis G90
    Genesis G90-Based X Gran Coupe, X Gran Convertible Concepts Revealed
  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch in the coming weeks
    All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan in its R-Line guise in India on April 14, 2025. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the detailed pictures of the SUV.
    India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures

Research More on Skoda New Kodiaq

Skoda New Kodiaq

Skoda New Kodiaq

Expected Price : ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 19, 2025

Popular Skoda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims