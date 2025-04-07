New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims

The wait for the new Skoda Kodiaq will end later this month, as Skoda India will announce prices for the second-gen SUV on April 17. The company first showcased the second-generation Kodiaq in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. This is the successor to the original Kodiaq, which was on sale in our market for well over seven years. Offered in both five and seven-seat configurations overseas, India only gets the seven-seat iteration, in two trim lines – L&K and Sportline. The second generation Kodiaq is bigger than its predecessor, offering more interior space, with a sharper focus on in-cabin tech.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), but remains unchanged in other dimensions, and also has a near-identical wheelbase (2,791 mm). It adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022, and has a slightly more rounded and softened appearance. The India-spec model rides on 18-inch wheels, but the wheel designs, as well as the exterior accents, vary depending on the trim level.

On the inside, the new Kodiaq’s dashboard design and layout pretty much mirrors that of the upcoming new Superb sedan. Along with a two-spoke steering, there’s now a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display.

One of the highlights is the debut of ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials positioned on the centre console integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to the three-zone climate control system, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions. The gear lever is now mounted on the steering column, which has freed up more storage space.

Skoda claims the newest three-row SUV offers more headroom for passengers in the last row, and even with all three rows up, the new Kodiaq will have 340 litres of luggage space, which is 70 litres more than before.

The Kodiaq, even in its second generation, will be launched as a petrol-only offering. The SUV will continue with the 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces a peak 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and is paired with a DSG automatic, like before.

Prices for the new Kodiaq are likely to start at upwards of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).