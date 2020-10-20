New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic Review

We have told you before that 2020 Skoda Rapid compact sedan offers great value, however, the one thing that was missing was an automatic option. Last month, Skoda launched the Rapid automatic in India, and we recently got a chance to test the car. Here's everything you need to know.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2020 Skoda Rapid automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter unit, mated to the 1.0 TSI engine expand View Photos
The 2020 Skoda Rapid automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter unit, mated to the 1.0 TSI engine

Highlights

  • The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic is quick, responsive and fun to drive
  • The Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter unit
  • Starting at Rs. 9.49 lakh, it's the most affordable option in its segment

Earlier this year, when we drove the 2020 Skoda Rapid BS6 sedan, we told you that the car offered a great value proposition. It came with a small displacement, yet powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, offered several decent creature comforts, and it's right now the most affordable compact sedan in the market. However, back then, the only thing the BS6 Rapid was missing was an automatic transmission option. We had told you that the company plans to launch one in September 2020, and Skoda did exactly that. Last month, Skoda launched the Rapid automatic in India, and we recently got a chance to test the car as well.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India

fr7vapsg

The Skoda Rapid Automatic gets the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that the manual version, or the Vento or Polo gets

What It Gets?

Now, when the VW Group announced its engine and transmission line-up for the BS6 regime, the main agenda of the company was to make its cars more cost-effective, and, at the same time, maintain the fun factor. The first step in that process was to introduce a smaller displacement turbocharged engine, which is the new 1.0-litre TSI engine that also powers the Rapid manual, along with Volkswagen's Polo and Vento. The second part of the plan was to introduce this new cost-effective torque converter automatic unit, as a replacement for the much-loved, yet more expensive 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid 1.0-Litre TSI Review

rcd29sag

The new, small displacement 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 108 bhp and 175 Nm

How It Performs?

Now, we told you this back then, and, we are saying this again, the new 1.0-litre engine is completely a hoot to drive. The motor is tuned to churn out the same 108 bhp, around 5000 to 5500 rpm, while the peak torque output stands at 175 Nm. Now the spec sheet says that the torque kicks in from 1750 rpm, going up to 4000 rpm, however, like in the manual version, here too, the engine really opens up only around the 2,500-rpm mark. That's when the turbo kicks in and from there on it feel like a different beast altogether, achieving triple-digit speeds in no time.

rlh0a8ik

Being a three-cylinder engine it does lack a tad bit of refinement, but the car is certainly a treat to drive, especially above 2500 rpm

Being a three-pot motor, it does lack a bit of refinement, but you get used to it very soon, what continues to stick out like a sore thumb is the turbo lag at lower revs, which makes driving the car in city traffic a bit underwhelming. This was more prominent in the manual version of the car, but now, with the addition of the new automatic transmission, it has become that much easier to live with.

nk5kpr8c

The 6-speed automatic torque converter units comes with a Sport mode and a manual mode, but no paddle shifters are on offer

As for the new automatic gearbox, the 6-speed unit is quick and responsive, and certainly fun to drive. Yes, it's not as precise and engaging as the older DSG unit, but for a torque converter, this is certainly one of the best ones I have experienced so far. In fact, if you haven't driven the older Rapid, with the DSG unit, then you are likely to become an instant fan of the new transmission. There is a sport mode as well and here the shift becomes a bit more aggressive, and the car too feels a lot quicker, but, at the same time, you also feel some of the jerks inside the cabin when the shifts happen, and you have to live with that. However, it is not a deal-breaker. In fact, for the most part of it, I was driving the car only in the sport mode. However, if you want to make the drive a bit more engaging, you do get a manual mode as well, and you can use the Tiptronic function to upshift or downshift. But you don't get paddle shifters, and that's a big miss in my books.

irscbk8s

The suspension on the Skoda Rapid Automatic is a bit stiff, but the car handles really well and the steering too has a nice heft to it

How It Handles?

The Skoda Rapid has always been a great handling car, and nothing has changed in that department. The suspension is set a bit on the stiffer side, so you do feel some of the bigger undulations on the road when diving in lower speeds, but when you are doing higher speeds, the car just glides over them like nobody's business. The steering wheel too has a nice heft to it and weighs up nice when doing high speed, imparting more confidence in the driver, however, we wish Skoda had offered the flat-bottom steering wheel as standard, instead of just in the Onyx and Monte Carlo trims.

s6km0l3k

Visually, the Skoda Rapid automatic remains identical to the manual version, and gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs

What It Looks Like?

On the exterior front, the 2020 Rapid automatic does not get any new cosmetic updates. However, compared to the manual version of the car we drove in June, which was the top-spec Monte Carlo trim, this one here is the Style variant, which is slightly different in terms of styling. While most of the features are same, there are few visual differences like - a chrome surround for the black butterfly grille, and new 16-inch Clubber style wheels, instead of Stratos dual-tone alloys. Also, instead of the blacked-out roof and the rear spoiler, you get body-coloured treatment. The rest of the feature like the projector headlamps, with daytime running lights, foglamps, and smoked taillamps remain unchanged. However, seeing some of the rivals, Skoda should have at least gone with LED projectors.

htfggmb8

Skoda Rapid Automatic Style trim with us gets 16-inch Clubber style wheels instead of the Stratos dual-tone alloys on the Monte Carlo variants we drove earlier

What It Offers?

Similarly, the cabin too gets the same design and features, however, compared to the all-black interior you saw in our previous review, this Style variant gets dual-tone beige & black treatment. While the car misses out on the sporty, contrast red stitching, it still gets a faux leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel and gear lever, along with premium beige upholstery, also wrapped in faux leather. Rest of the features remain unchanged, including the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is a tablet-style android-based unit offering smartphone connectivity, navigation, video playback and a host of other apps including Google Play Store and Maps.

vrdt3pdk

Unlike the black interior of the Monte Carlo trim, the Skoda Rapid automatic style trim comes with dual tone beige/black cabin

However, like the manual version, this too misses out of a few basic features like an engine start-stop button or dashboard-mounted charger. Oh, and if you remember the USB and AUX-IN ports are still inconveniently placed inside the glovebox. There are foldable centre armrests for both front and rear passengers for additional comfort, while safety features include - ABS, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, rear parking camera with sensors, cruise control and rain-sensing wipers. Compared to the Monte Carlo trim, this Style trim gets two additional side airbags as well.

ichqoh9

The Skoda Rapid Automatic gets an 8-inch infotainment system, rear AC vents, rear central arm rest and more

Should You Buy It?

With prices starting at ₹ 9.49 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.29 lakh, the Skoda Rapid continues to be the most affordable automatic compact sedan in the market. In fact, next to the Toyota Yaris, it offers the highest number of automatic variants in this class, starting from the Rider Plus trim and above. While it might fall short in terms of some of the modern creature comforts that models like the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna offers, the Rapid makes up for that with its strong build, enjoying driving manners, and with a very engaging automatic transmission.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid Automatic vs Rivals: Price Comparison

7j6efi0s

Priced between ₹ 9.49 lakh and ₹ 13.29 lakh, the Skoda Rapid is the most affordable compact sedan in the market

0 Comments

The Vento offers those too, however, it only gets the automatic option in the top-end variants, and the entry-level Rapid automatic is ₹ 2.61 lakh cheaper. So, if you want a premium sedan with all the latest bells and whistles or even a diesel option for that matter, then the Rapid is not the car for you. However, if you are looking for a capable automatic petrol sedan with decent features and do not mind cranking the key to start your car instead of pushing a button, then the Skoda Rapid, is still a worthy option.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Ferrari And Renault Pass 2022 Crash Tests: Report
Ferrari And Renault Pass 2022 Crash Tests: Report
28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month
28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers
Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 7.49 - 13.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
15,5489% / 5 yrs
Compact Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.2 - 21.7 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Review
09:36
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jul-20 12:55 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM IST
Honda City Lauched, Skoda Rapid Rider Plus, Kia Sonet
04:34
Honda City Lauched, Skoda Rapid Rider Plus, Kia Sonet
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jul-20 08:09 PM IST
Skoda Launches Karoq, Superb, Rapid, Kawasaki Z650 BS6 Launch
04:07
Skoda Launches Karoq, Superb, Rapid, Kawasaki Z650 BS6 Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-May-20 11:01 PM IST
Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916, Hyundai small EV, Skoda Rapid Rider
03:15
Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916, Hyundai small EV, Skoda Rapid Rider
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Jul-19 09:13 PM IST
Kia Seltos, Skoda Rapid Milestone, Revolt RV400 Bookings
03:14
Kia Seltos, Skoda Rapid Milestone, Revolt RV400 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jun-19 10:19 PM IST
Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo, Kawasaki Versys 1000, Honda Civic Details
03:15
Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo, Kawasaki Versys 1000, Honda Civic Details
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Feb-19 06:59 PM IST
Rapid Fire With SRK
10:56
Rapid Fire With SRK
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-18 05:08 PM IST
Rapid Fire Drive With Sushant Singh Rajput
01:33
Rapid Fire Drive With Sushant Singh Rajput
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-17 06:20 PM IST
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities