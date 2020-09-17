Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The 2020 Skoda Rapid is finally set to get an automatic option today, and we'll be bringing you all the updates from the launch event, here. Powered by a new 1.0-litre TSI engine, earlier this year, the Skoda Rapid was only launched in the manual option. However, the company had announced that the automatic option, paired to a 6-speed torque converter unit, will arrive in September for the festive season. Bookings for the 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic has already been underway for a token amount of ₹ 25,000.

Currently, the Skoda Rapid only comes with a 999 cc, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and the automatic trim gets the same motor. The engine is tuned to make 108 bhp at 5000-5500 rpm while developing a peak torque of 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm.

The Skoda Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 108 bhp and 175 Nm torque

The new 6-speed automatic torque converter automatic replaces the older 7-speed DSG unit, which was paired with the now discontinued 1.2-litre TSI engine. This is the same unit that features on the Volkswagen Vento and Polo GT TSI. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24 kmpl with the Rapid automatic, while the torque converter promises to be more cost-effective to maintain, as compared to the DSG.

The company has also confirmed that deliveries for the new offering will commence from September 18, a day after the launch.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Skoda Rapid Automatic: