Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The 2020 Skoda Rapid automatic gets the same 1.0-litre TSI engine as the manual option, but instead of the older DSG unit, we now get a new 6-speed torque converter. Skoda says it will commence deliveries from September 18.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By Seshan Vijayraghvan
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images expand View Photos
Bookings for the Skoda Rapid automatic are already underway for a token of Rs. 25,000

The 2020 Skoda Rapid is finally set to get an automatic option today, and we'll be bringing you all the updates from the launch event, here. Powered by a new 1.0-litre TSI engine, earlier this year, the Skoda Rapid was only launched in the manual option. However, the company had announced that the automatic option, paired to a 6-speed torque converter unit, will arrive in September for the festive season. Bookings for the 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic has already been underway for a token amount of ₹ 25,000.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation | Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic

Currently, the Skoda Rapid only comes with a 999 cc, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and the automatic trim gets the same motor. The engine is tuned to make 108 bhp at 5000-5500 rpm while developing a peak torque of 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm.

Also Read: Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic

m0tofo48

The Skoda Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 108 bhp and 175 Nm torque

The new 6-speed automatic torque converter automatic replaces the older 7-speed DSG unit, which was paired with the now discontinued 1.2-litre TSI engine. This is the same unit that features on the Volkswagen Vento and Polo GT TSI. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24 kmpl with the Rapid automatic, while the torque converter promises to be more cost-effective to maintain, as compared to the DSG.

0 Comments

The company has also confirmed that deliveries for the new offering will commence from September 18, a day after the launch.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Skoda Rapid Automatic:

Sep 17, 2020
Skoda Rapid Automatic Launch - Live Updates!
The Skoda Rapid automatic was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the automaker commenced pre-bookings for the model earlier this month for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Sep 17, 2020
Skoda Rapid Automatic To Get The Same 1.0 TSI Engine
The Skoda Rapid Automatic will come mated to the same turbocharged 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that does duty in the manual option. The company's sister brand Volkswagen has already introduced this engine and gearbox combination in the Polo GT TSI and Vento automatic.

Sep 17, 2020
Skoda Rapid Automatic Launch - Live Updates!
Skoda India is all set to launch the new automatic version of the Rapid sedan today. The car will now come with a new 6-speed automatic torque converter, replacing the older DSG unit.

Watch this space for more information.