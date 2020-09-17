New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison

This time around, Skoda has ditched the dual-clutch (shift) gearbox (DSG) in the Rapid and is offering it with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. We tell you how the Rapid is placed in terms of pricing against its rivals.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI gets an automatic gearbox in multiple variants and not just the top-end model

Highlights

  • The Skoda Rapid AT is one of the most affordable compact sedans in India.
  • The 1.0 TSI petrol engine is mated with a six-speed automatic gearbox.
  • Prices of the Rapid AT start at Rs. 9.49 lakh, goes up to Rs. 13.29 lakh.

Skoda has launched the Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic in India today and it's one of the most affordable automatic compact sedans on sale in India. But this time around, Skoda has ditched the dual-clutch (shift) gearbox (DSG) in the Rapid and is selling it with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine puts out 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque and delivers 16.24 kmpl which is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission. Here's how the Skoda Rapid Automatic fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India

Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT

jaa67q5o

The Hyundai Verna DCT is offered only in a single top-end variant.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Hyundai Verna 1.0 Turbo DCT Hyundai Verna 1.5 CVT
Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ ₹ 11.95 lakh - ₹ 13.85 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is one of the closest rivals to the 2020 Skoda Rapid, especially the Verna Turbo which gets a similar sized 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor while the difference between power figures are not much as well. The Skoda Rapid gets an edge over the Hyundai Verna Turbo here which is offered with an automatic transmission only in the range-topping trim while the Rapid gets it in the lower trims as well. Having said that, Skoda Rapid gets a torque converter, while the Hyundai Verna gets the dual-clutch transmission. But the top-end AT trim of the Rapid undercuts the Hyundai Verna DCT top of the line variant by ₹ 70,000.

The Hyundai Verna is also available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which gets CVT as an option. The base AT variant of the Rapid undercuts the base CVT variant of the Verna by a good ₹ 2.46 lakh while the prices difference in the top-end trim narrows down to ₹ 56,000, the Rapid being the more affordable one.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Volkswagen Vento AT

3g8v7r

The Volkswagen Vento is also offered in a single range-topping variant.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Volkswagen Vento TSI AT
Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 12.20 lakh - ₹ 14.45 lakh

Skoda Rapid's sister model, the Volkswagen Vento is also one of its arch rivals in the marketplace, having the exact same specifications. Both models get the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo engine which is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AT transmission. However, like Hyundai even Volkswagen offers the Vento AT in a single range-topping trim priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh which is equivalent to Rapid's Style trim. But the Skoda Rapid also gets the much sportier looking Monte Carlo AT trim which is ₹ 30,000 expensive than the range-topping trim of the Vento.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Honda City CVT

v00gjsg

The Honda City gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT
Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 9.98 lakh - ₹ 11.10 lakh

At present, the Honda City is offered in India with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engine and Honda has still not confirmed introducing the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is offered with a CVT gearbox as well and the base Skoda Rapid AT undercuts the base Honda City CVT by ₹ 2.71 lakh. The top-end trim of the Skoda Rapid AT undercuts the top-end trim of the Honda City CVT by ₹ 1.16 lakh, which means the Rapid significantly scores over the City in terms of pricing.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT

1bb5tk4o

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered only with a petrol engine.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT
Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 9.98 lakh - ₹ 11.10 lakh
0 Comments

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. The base variant of the Skoda Rapid AT undercuts the base variant of the Ciaz AT by ₹ 49,000 while the top of the line Rapid AT is ₹ 2.19 lakh expensive than the top-end Ciaz AT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters
Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021 Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced 2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced
South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained
BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed
Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production
TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report
Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities