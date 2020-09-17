Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI gets an automatic gearbox in multiple variants and not just the top-end model

Skoda has launched the Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic in India today and it's one of the most affordable automatic compact sedans on sale in India. But this time around, Skoda has ditched the dual-clutch (shift) gearbox (DSG) in the Rapid and is selling it with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine puts out 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque and delivers 16.24 kmpl which is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission. Here's how the Skoda Rapid Automatic fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT

The Hyundai Verna DCT is offered only in a single top-end variant.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Hyundai Verna 1.0 Turbo DCT Hyundai Verna 1.5 CVT Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ ₹ 11.95 lakh - ₹ 13.85 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is one of the closest rivals to the 2020 Skoda Rapid, especially the Verna Turbo which gets a similar sized 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor while the difference between power figures are not much as well. The Skoda Rapid gets an edge over the Hyundai Verna Turbo here which is offered with an automatic transmission only in the range-topping trim while the Rapid gets it in the lower trims as well. Having said that, Skoda Rapid gets a torque converter, while the Hyundai Verna gets the dual-clutch transmission. But the top-end AT trim of the Rapid undercuts the Hyundai Verna DCT top of the line variant by ₹ 70,000.

The Hyundai Verna is also available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which gets CVT as an option. The base AT variant of the Rapid undercuts the base CVT variant of the Verna by a good ₹ 2.46 lakh while the prices difference in the top-end trim narrows down to ₹ 56,000, the Rapid being the more affordable one.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Volkswagen Vento AT

The Volkswagen Vento is also offered in a single range-topping variant.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Volkswagen Vento TSI AT Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 12.20 lakh - ₹ 14.45 lakh

Skoda Rapid's sister model, the Volkswagen Vento is also one of its arch rivals in the marketplace, having the exact same specifications. Both models get the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo engine which is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AT transmission. However, like Hyundai even Volkswagen offers the Vento AT in a single range-topping trim priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh which is equivalent to Rapid's Style trim. But the Skoda Rapid also gets the much sportier looking Monte Carlo AT trim which is ₹ 30,000 expensive than the range-topping trim of the Vento.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Honda City CVT

The Honda City gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 9.98 lakh - ₹ 11.10 lakh

At present, the Honda City is offered in India with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engine and Honda has still not confirmed introducing the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is offered with a CVT gearbox as well and the base Skoda Rapid AT undercuts the base Honda City CVT by ₹ 2.71 lakh. The top-end trim of the Skoda Rapid AT undercuts the top-end trim of the Honda City CVT by ₹ 1.16 lakh, which means the Rapid significantly scores over the City in terms of pricing.

Skoda Rapid AT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered only with a petrol engine.

Model Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI AT Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 13.29 lakh ₹ 9.98 lakh - ₹ 11.10 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. The base variant of the Skoda Rapid AT undercuts the base variant of the Ciaz AT by ₹ 49,000 while the top of the line Rapid AT is ₹ 2.19 lakh expensive than the top-end Ciaz AT.

