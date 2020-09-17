New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.49 Lakh

The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI now comes with a 6-speed torque converter and is offered in five trims.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Skoda Rapid AT is about Rs. 2 lakh more than the manual version

Highlights

  • The Skoda Rapid AT uses a 6-speed torque converter with the TSI engine
  • The Rapid AT will take on the Maruti Ciaz, new-gen Honda City, VW Vento
  • The Rapid Automatic is offered in five variants starting from Rider Plus

Skoda Auto India has finally launched the automatic version of the Rapid TSI in the country. The 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic is priced from ₹ 9.49 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The updated Rapid BS6 now comes with a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The new automatic version is offered in five variants - Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo - and the automaker has been accepting bookings for the model since last month. Deliveries for the Rapid AT are scheduled to begin from tomorrow onwards, September 18, 2020.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid AT Launch: Live Updates

8rpaoor4

The 2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic carries over all the features from its manual version

The 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic retains all the features from its manual version. This includes the LED daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels on the outside. The interior comprises an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Mirror link, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, and more. The safety features on the Skoda Rapid automatic include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high speed alert and a reverse camera.

The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic continues to draw power from the same 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine as the manual. The motor is developed to produce 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24 kmpl on the Rapid automatic.

Also Read: Skoda Rapdid TSI Manual Review

7dcp6jgg

The Rapid AT uses the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 108 bhp and 175 Nm

0 Comments

Compared to the manual versions, the Skoda Rapid TSI AT is about ₹ 2 lakh more expensive. The new transmission though promises to offer the same convenience as the famed DSG unit, albeit with a lower cost of ownership in comparison. The new Rapid automatic will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, new-generation Honda City, and the likes in the compact sedan segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report
Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters
Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10 2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls  Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls 
2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling 2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling
Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities