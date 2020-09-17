The Skoda Rapid AT is about Rs. 2 lakh more than the manual version

Skoda Auto India has finally launched the automatic version of the Rapid TSI in the country. The 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic is priced from ₹ 9.49 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The updated Rapid BS6 now comes with a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The new automatic version is offered in five variants - Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo - and the automaker has been accepting bookings for the model since last month. Deliveries for the Rapid AT are scheduled to begin from tomorrow onwards, September 18, 2020.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid AT Launch: Live Updates

The 2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic carries over all the features from its manual version

The 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic retains all the features from its manual version. This includes the LED daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels on the outside. The interior comprises an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Mirror link, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, and more. The safety features on the Skoda Rapid automatic include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high speed alert and a reverse camera.

The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic continues to draw power from the same 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine as the manual. The motor is developed to produce 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.24 kmpl on the Rapid automatic.

Also Read: Skoda Rapdid TSI Manual Review

The Rapid AT uses the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 108 bhp and 175 Nm

Compared to the manual versions, the Skoda Rapid TSI AT is about ₹ 2 lakh more expensive. The new transmission though promises to offer the same convenience as the famed DSG unit, albeit with a lower cost of ownership in comparison. The new Rapid automatic will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, new-generation Honda City, and the likes in the compact sedan segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.