Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained

The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic has been finally launched and prices start at ₹ 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) with five variants on offer. The Rapid AT joins the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, new-gen Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment. Skoda is offering the Rapid automatic from the Rider Plus variant in a bid to make it more accessible right from the start. However, what exactly do you get with each of the variant on the Skoda Rapid Automatic? We break it down for you.

The Skoda Rapid AT is offered from the Rider Plus variant onwards. All variants draw power from the 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI motor

Rider Plus

The base variant on the Skoda Rapid automatic is loaded with all the essentials. The version remains basic but does get 15-inch steel wheels with a wheel cover, window chrome garnish, and halogen headlamps. There's an accessories package available that adds black garnish on the trunk lip, black side foils and Rapid inscribed scuff plates to the variant. Inside, the cabin covers the essentials including a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, automatic climate control, front centre armrest, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen audio system with four speakers along with USB and AUX connectivity. There's Bluetooth telephony available as well.

The Rider Plus trim also adds ivory slate fabric upholstery, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all power windows, and a dead pedal. The safety equipment list covers all essentials including dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, height adjustable headrests at the front and rear, and a rough road package that adds underbody protection, but does miss out on child-proof rear window lock.

The Skoda Rapid AT gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol

Ambition

The Skoda Rapid Ambition trim adds the more fancy features to the the sedan starting with the LED daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights, and the 16-inch Matone Silver alloy wheels. The cabin comes with chrome accents on the gearshift knob, AC vents, and steering wheel. The handbrake and gear selector are covered in leatherette, while there's a new multi-function display added to the instrument cluster and offers features like distance to empty, fuel consumption, average speed, service interval, and more. The feature list also includes remote control opening and closing of windows, steering mounted phone and audio controls.

The black and grey dual-tone interior is specific to the Onyx variant. The Rapid AT offers a fuel economy of 16.25 kmpl

Onyx

If you looking for a sportier version of the Rapid automatic, the Onyx trim brings tasteful additions like the 16-inch gloss-black finished Clubber alloy wheels, black-finished side-moulding and trunk lip; as well as dual-tone black and grey interiors. The piano black garnish extends to the gear shift console, while there's stainless steel scuff plates with the Rapid inscription. The Onyx trim carries over all the equipment from the lower variants but also gets rear windscreen sun-blind. The highlight though is the flat-bottom steering wheel with black stitching.

Style

The Rapid Style adds every major feature to the compact sedan over the lower variants. Exterior upgrades include chrome surround for the grille, deck lid, door handles and chrome garnish for the windows. The Style variant also adds a body coloured spoiler, chrome side moulding, and 16-inch Clubber alloys. Inside, the cabin gets the dual-tone ebony sand theme, same as the lower variants with a gloss black finish. Feature highlights include auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, auto dimming IRVM, front footwell illumination, and a cooled glovebox. The cabin also gets leatherette seat upholstery and door armrest, along with front and rear side dark green glasses with infrared cut. Lastly, the Style trim comes with anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring, cruise control, and the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is the only variant to offer front side airbags as standard. The Rapid Style gets two colours - Lapiz Blue and Candy White.

The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo is offered in 3 colours and gets different alloys along with gloss black finish to the exterior

Monte Carlo

The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic Monte Carlo is the range-topping variant available and gets a host of exterior and interior upgrades for that distinctive appearance. Exterior changes include new black finished radiator grille, blacked-out roof, Monte Carlo badge on the B-pillar and 16-inch Stratos alloy wheels. The variant also comes with front and side skirts and a blacked-out lip spoiler. The cabin gets the special seat covers with red stitching on the steering wheel and gear shift knob, Monte Carlo inscription on the scuff plates. The AC vents and centre trim are finished in piano black. On the equipment front, the Monte Carlo variant mimics the Style variant barring the front side airbags. The Rapid Monte Carlo can be ordered in three colours - Flash Red, Candy White and Brilliant Silver.

