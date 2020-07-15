Skoda Auto India has unveiled a new Rider Plus variant on the Rapid compact sedan. The company has launched the car at an introductory price of ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Rapid Rider Plus will be available in four colour options, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown. The Rapid Rider Plus sits above the base Rider variant which is priced at ₹ 7.49 lakh and there are a few additions in this to make it a more value for money proposition. There's no denying that Skoda has taken this very day, when Honda brings the new-generation of the City to the country, to get the customer's attention. The Rider Plus variant sports distinctive black and silver design elements and sees decorative side foils, glossy black décor on the B pillars, trunk lip garnish as well as window chrome garnish. So, now It looks a little more up market than the Rider variant.

The Rapid Rider Plus will be available in 4 colours and will also have a touchscreen infotainment system

Inside the Rapid Rider Plus gets all new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with ivory slate upholstery. Then there are the stainless steel scuff plates with ‘Rapid' inscription further add to the captivating aesthetics. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.”

The Rapid Rider Plus also comes with the new 6.5-inch colour touchscreen central infotainment system and comes equipped with SmartLink technology which will help one control selected apps like navigation straight on the infotainment screen and ensure seamless connectivity with a smartphone to keep one connected on the go, while also supporting USB/Aux-in/Bluetooth options. You will be able to access Apple Carplay, Android Auto and also MirrorLink. The Rapid Rider Plus comes equipped with a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine

There's no change in the mechanicals and the Rapid Rider Plus variant comes with the 1-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine good enough for 109 bhp and 175 Nm. The Rapid Rider Plus variant comes with features like parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in a crash, and engine immobilizer with floating code system.



