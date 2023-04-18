  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Shanghai 2023: Smart #3 Unveiled

Auto Shanghai 2023: Smart #3 Unveiled

The production-ready Smart #3 is expected to arrive in Europe by early 2024
authorBy Yash Krishnan
18-Apr-23 05:10 PM IST
Smart #3.jpg
Highlights
  • The #3 will be the brand’s second electric SUV
  • Comes with a 13-speaker Beats sound system and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen
  • Production ready #3 will be showcased at the Germany Auto Expo in September 2023

At the Shanghai Motor Show 2023, Smart unveiled the brand’s second electric SUV, the #3. The sports utility coupe follows the design elements of the #1 unveiled earlier this year. 

The design elements of the Smart #3 follows a seamless and smooth line with some muscular curves created to enhance the aerodynamic performance. There are distinctive design clues that #3 follows, such as the slimmed-down CyberSparks LED headlights paired with a distinctive “shark nose” and A-shape wide grill. On the sides, the prominent two-tone roof meets with the signature line creating a smooth, elegant, sporty, fastback silhouette. The spoiler, C-pillar and rear fender combined with the bumper create a modern curvature and taillights with pixelated elements support the premium feel. Inside, the #3 gets turbine-inspired air vents, a 13-speaker Beats sound system, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Smart hasn’t revealed any specifications of the #3 just yet. Still, we presume that since it has been designed around the #1 that was first created by Mercedes-Benz, the power output and range are expected to remain similar to those of the #1, meaning basic models should feature a single motor with 268bhp and a range of up to 439 kilometres.

Smart has confirmed that the production-ready #3 will be showcased in September 2023 at the International Motorshow in Germany before launching the product officially in Europe by early 2024. Currently, there are no plans to launch Smart #1 or the #3 in India anytime soon.

Related Articles
Chinese Tech Major Huawei Launches AIOT M5 Hybrid SUV Powered By HarmonyOS
Chinese Tech Major Huawei Launches AIOT M5 Hybrid SUV Powered By HarmonyOS
1 year ago
Tesla Cars In China Are Being Stopped On The Highway 
Tesla Cars In China Are Being Stopped On The Highway 
2 years ago
Beetle Lookalike Ora Punk Car Attracts VW Legal Department 
Beetle Lookalike Ora Punk Car Attracts VW Legal Department 
2 years ago
Is Xiaomi Building Its Own Smart Car?
Is Xiaomi Building Its Own Smart Car?
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Reserved

Reservation will be over on 20th April 10 PM

View Details

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner