Auto Shanghai 2023: Smart #3 Unveiled

At the Shanghai Motor Show 2023, Smart unveiled the brand’s second electric SUV, the #3. The sports utility coupe follows the design elements of the #1 unveiled earlier this year.

The design elements of the Smart #3 follows a seamless and smooth line with some muscular curves created to enhance the aerodynamic performance. There are distinctive design clues that #3 follows, such as the slimmed-down CyberSparks LED headlights paired with a distinctive “shark nose” and A-shape wide grill. On the sides, the prominent two-tone roof meets with the signature line creating a smooth, elegant, sporty, fastback silhouette. The spoiler, C-pillar and rear fender combined with the bumper create a modern curvature and taillights with pixelated elements support the premium feel. Inside, the #3 gets turbine-inspired air vents, a 13-speaker Beats sound system, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Smart hasn’t revealed any specifications of the #3 just yet. Still, we presume that since it has been designed around the #1 that was first created by Mercedes-Benz, the power output and range are expected to remain similar to those of the #1, meaning basic models should feature a single motor with 268bhp and a range of up to 439 kilometres.

Smart has confirmed that the production-ready #3 will be showcased in September 2023 at the International Motorshow in Germany before launching the product officially in Europe by early 2024. Currently, there are no plans to launch Smart #1 or the #3 in India anytime soon.