SMEV Welcomes Delhi Government's Single Window Process For EV Charger Installation

Range anxiety is one of the major limitations hindering faster adoption of electric vehicles and the imminent solution to that is installation of more EV fast chargers across the nation. The Delhi government took a step in this direction earlier this week and greenlit a hassle free process for installation of electric vehicle chargers in private and semi-public properties. The state government has approved a single window process that will take care of all details, approvals and documentation required for EV charger installation at private houses, housing societies, schools and hospitals among others.

carandbike reached out to stakeholders for their viewpoint on the same, replying to which, Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles ( SMEV) said, "We welcome the move by the Delhi government. This would allow rapid installation of charging stations across the city, thus, remove the issue of range anxiety amongst the citizens."

Speaking on the same, Amitabh Saran - Founder and CEO- Altigreen said, "Startups require quick turnaround times, and abhor long bureaucratic processes. We do understand their need and hence measures like single window processing help us tremendously." ." We also reached out to EV makers like Hyundai India, MG Motor and Tata Motors along with the Society of Indian Auto Manufacturers (SIAM) and are still waiting to hear from them.

There are around 9000 EVs in New Delhi as of now.

The Delhi government had received requests from apartment buildings, residents, welfare associations and mall owners among others, for installation of EV chargers and so it has approved an innovative, single-window process for quick and efficient installation of EV chargers. The Delhi government EV policy introduces last year is targeting that 25 per cent EV transition happens in the next five years in national capital and the single-window process for EV charger installation is a step in that direction. At present, Delhi has around 9000 registered electric vehicles including electric cars, two-wheelers and e-autorickshaws like the Mahindra Treo. However, there are also around 60,000 electric rickshaws operating in the city according to government records. Now for all EVs, there are just 77 functional EV charging stations in the city.