Macpherson Strut Suspension Explained

MacPherson strut suspension system draws its name from Earle S MacPherson, a renowned car engineer from the US. He conceptualized this suspension system and then developed the final design, which is used in several modern vehicles. Ever since its introduction, this suspension system has caught the fancy of automobile manufacturers. As a result, most passenger cars today sport the MacPherson strut suspension at the front supported by the coil spring at the rear.

Background

While MacPherson designed this suspension system for Chevrolet Cadet cars, he moved to Ford as the project got scrapped in 1947. The first production car that sported the MacPherson strut suspension was the Ford Consul in the year 1950, followed by Zephyr.

MacPherson developed this suspension system to be used on all four wheels; however, it is generally used only for the front suspension.

MacPherson Strut Setup

The MacPherson strut sports an extremely basic design. It features a control arm and a radius rod which forms a triangle with the car's chassis. This basic triangular setup is not placed at the top of the suspension but rather at the bottom. As such, the vehicle's entire body provides structural support to the suspension system.

How does it work?

MacPherson Strut features an extremely simple setup comprising a coil spring and a damper. First, the spring is placed in the system to absorb the shock energy from a sudden jerk faced on the road. The shock absorber then employs the hydraulic fluid to dissipate this shock energy in the form of heat. When both these setups work together in the MacPherson strut suspension, any undesired movements of the vehicle due to issues with the road are constricted efficiently.

Why is it popular?

While several alternatives were developed with time, the MacPherson strut has remained the preferred option for manufacturers. Several reasons can be attributed to this, such as: -

A fewer number of parts makes the system highly reliable.

Repair or maintenance is also extremely simple, making it a cost-effective option.

A lesser number of components translates into lower weight.

Reliable performance in the wake of simple construction.

MacPherson Strut Maintenance

If you are facing any issues with the suspension of your vehicle, it is essential to really look at the front suspension for bent or broken parts. For example, the strut can twist close to the steering axis, or the cylinder bar itself can be bowed. Either condition will cause the suspension to go haywire, requiring a consultation from a service center or a mechanic.

Now that you know all the different aspects of a MacPherson Strut suspension, it will be easier for you to decide the best option for your requirements.