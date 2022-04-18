Solis Yanmar Crosses 13,000 Production Milesstone In Two Years

Solis Yanmar, a leading tractor manufacturing brand in India sold 13,000 units of tractors in the last two years. The company rolled out its 13,000th tractor last week and has expanded its reach in the country to up to 250 dealerships across India. Solis is also one of the leading tractor export brand in 7 European and has introduced several four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors like the YM3 tractor range along with hybrid tractors. The YM3 tractor range is equipped with features like fully synchromesh gear, push button operated PTO and carries optimum weight to address both farming as well as special application needs of farmers.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director- Solis Yanmar.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Solis Yanmar said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share that all our hard work over the last few years built a strong platform for us to achieve historical milestone of 13,000th tractor roll out in just two years of Indian market presence. Our joint venture with Yanmar continues to be fruitful and we are well positioned to capitalise on the 100 years heritage of Japanese technology & will keep innovating for 100 years ahead. As the new financial year unfurls, with our strong No. 1 position across 7 European counties and Global 4WD tractor range, we are fully geared up to assure 'Future is Now' for the Indian farmers."

The Solis Yanmar YM3 tractor was unveiled in February this year and the company says that the Solis Yanmar YM 342A and YM 348A are tailored as per Indian farmer requirements and robustly designed for Indian conditions. Both models are also on sale in global markets like Thailand, South East Asian countries, Europe, Brazil as well as US.