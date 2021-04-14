International Tractors Limited (ITL) under the Solis Yanmar range, has launched the new Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor at ₹ 7.21 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in India and the company has also commenced bookings for the same. ITL has become the first tractor manufacturer in India to introduce the 'E-Powerboost' technology and has also patented the related product technologies. With the launch of new Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, ITL aims to further strengthen Solis Yanmar's position in the four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractor segment.

Also Read: Auto Sales March 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Domestic growth in Industry at 41.6 Per Cent

Solis is also gearing up to introduce heavy duty tractors in India.

Speaking on the launch, Raman Mittal, Executive Director- ITL said, "We are committed to bring new age technologies that exist in developed nations for farmers in India at affordable price. We have further raised the innovation bar in the industry with our Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, which delivers the performance of 3 tractors. This is a 50 HP tractor fully engineered to work as per situation to deliver superior performance of a 60 HP tractor or give the fuel efficiency of 45 HP tractor. So the farmer gets the benefits of 3 tractors in 1. Our Hybrid tractor comes equipped with advance features such as E-Powerboost that will enable the farmer to get the power when he needs the most and keep optimising fuel efficiency while operating as regular tractor rest of the time."

Also Read: Solis And Yanmar Launch Heavy Duty Tractor Range In India, Hybrid Tractors Coming Soon

The new Solis Hybrid 5015 is powered by a diesel engine that is coupled with an electric motor. In combination, the tractor puts out around 60 bhp and the hybrid technology also helps improving the fuel efficiency of the new tractor. It also gets the 'Power booster' switch on the dashboard along with a hand-operated lever, which will enable the driver to channelize power adjustment to gain a powerful boost in its performance. The advanced vehicle controller monitors the energy and the tractor also gets faster acceleration, thanks to the electric motor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.