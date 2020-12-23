South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane

Last year, we got to know about the SolaRoad in Netherlands where the road was replaced by solar panels and its infrastructure was self-sufficient to power the lighting system of the highway. Now there's a new highway in South Korea that runs between Daejon and Sejong and its entire bike lane on the 32 km stretch is covered with solar roof panels. These panels not only generate electricity, but also protect cyclists from sun and other vehicles on the highway.

Wow!

South Korea ???????? built this bike lane covered by solar panels. Cyclists are isolated from traffic and protected from the sun.



pic.twitter.com/G2sltys3mM — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 22, 2020

The two-way bike lane runs between both cities and is constructed right in the middle of the lanes, while there are three lanes for vehicles to travel on both sides. Furthermore, the lane is divided by the side barriers that block the view of the surrounding road and also obstructs high beam lights of oncoming vehicles. The vehicles are still visible on the medium strip but you don't get the entire view of the opposite lane.

The bike lanes have underground access points.

These lanes generate more than enough electricity to power the lighting and the charging sockets for electric cars. The stretch is a new innovation in civil engineering and while it connects Daejon and Sejong like any other highway, it does so in a much efficient and safer manner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.