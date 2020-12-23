New Cars and Bikes in India
search

South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane

The stretch is a new innovation in civil engineering and while it connects Daejon and Sejong like any other highway, it does so in a much efficient and safer manner.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The entire bike lane on the 32 km stretch is covered with solar panels. expand View Photos
The entire bike lane on the 32 km stretch is covered with solar panels.

Highlights

  • The highway connects Daejon and Sejong in South Korea.
  • The entire bike lane on the 32 km stretch is covered with solar panels.
  • The solar panels provide more than enough power for its lighting system.

Last year, we got to know about the SolaRoad in Netherlands where the road was replaced by solar panels and its infrastructure was self-sufficient to power the lighting system of the highway. Now there's a new highway in South Korea that runs between Daejon and Sejong and its entire bike lane on the 32 km stretch is covered with solar roof panels. These panels not only generate electricity, but also protect cyclists from sun and other vehicles on the highway.

The two-way bike lane runs between both cities and is constructed right in the middle of the lanes, while there are three lanes for vehicles to travel on both sides. Furthermore, the lane is divided by the side barriers that block the view of the surrounding road and also obstructs high beam lights of oncoming vehicles. The vehicles are still visible on the medium strip but you don't get the entire view of the opposite lane.

6c7deqf8

The bike lanes have underground access points.

0 Comments

These lanes generate more than enough electricity to power the lighting and the charging sockets for electric cars. The stretch is a new innovation in civil engineering and while it connects Daejon and Sejong like any other highway, it does so in a much efficient and safer manner.

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Former Norton CEO Ordered To Pay Back Millions
Former Norton CEO Ordered To Pay Back Millions
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Overseas Production Of Outlander PHEV In Thailand
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Overseas Production Of Outlander PHEV In Thailand
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report
Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends New Franchise Protection Act For Auto Dealers
Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends New Franchise Protection Act For Auto Dealers
Mercedes-Benz Teases MBUX Hyperscreen; To Be Unveiled In January 2021
Mercedes-Benz Teases MBUX Hyperscreen; To Be Unveiled In January 2021
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
F1: Lewis Hamilton Lost 4 Kg Due To COVID19
F1: Lewis Hamilton Lost 4 Kg Due To COVID19
U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents
U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities