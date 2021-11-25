MG Motor India Adopts Wind Solar Hybrid Energy At Its Halol Manufacturing Plant

  • Home
MG's Halol based manufacturing plant will receive 50 per cent of electricity from CleanMax Wind Solar Hybrid Park.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
25-Nov-21 02:54 PM IST
Highlights
  • The step will help MG Motor to reduce approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2.
  • The company will keep sourcing wind and solar power for the next 15 years
  • It will receive 50 per cent of electricity from CleanMax Wind Solar Park.

MG Motor India has partnered with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) for the supply of 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The step will help MG Motor reduce approximately 2 lakh megatonnes of CO2 over 15 years which the company says is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees. In fact, MG's Halol based manufacturing plant will receive 50 per cent of electricity from CleanMax Wind Solar Hybrid Park which is set up in Rajkot.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs."

d07uq3ig

CleanMax is the first renewable energy company to set up a wind-solar hybrid power park in Gujarat and sell clean energy to private consumers and corporates. It is also planning to expand to up to 150 MW by 2022. MG's Halol facility is likely to begin drawing power from the Rajkot based wind park February 2022 onwards and will continue to do so for 15 years.

