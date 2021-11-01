Car Sales October 2021: MG Motor India's Sales Drop 24% YoY Amidst Global Chip Shortage

Morris Garages India has released the monthly sales numbers for October 2021, during which, the company's total sales stood at 2,863 units. Compared to 3,750 units sold during the same month in 2020, MG Motor India witnessed a decline of nearly 24 per cent. The company has attributed this decline to the acute shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, which has affected production, resulting in limited stocks at its dealerships. At the same time, compared to the 3,241 vehicles sold in September 2021, the company saw a month-on-month (MoM) decline of nearly 12 per cent.

MG Motor India received more than 4,000 bookings for the MG Hector SUV

MG Motor India says that while the global chip shortage has hampered production, resulting in lower sales, demand continues to be on an upward trajectory. And there is an added momentum in inquiries due to the festival season. The carmaker says that it has received more than 4,000 bookings for MG Hector and over 600 bookings for ZS EV and Gloster combined, in October 2021. MG says that even its newly launched compact SUV, the MG Astor, has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

Also Read: MG Astor Compact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.78 Lakh

MG Motor India also launched the Astor in October, which was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings

Also Read: MG Astor Review: Compact SUV Big On Tech

The carmaker will begin deliveries for the Astor this month, and it aims to deliver about 5000 units by the end of 2021. However, the company says that the challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December due to the chip shortage. Having said that, the company is positive that things will improve soon, and expects the situation to get better in the first quarter (Q1) of the 2022 calendar year.