Sun Mobility And Zypp Electric Partner To Deploy 10,000 EVs Across India For Last-Mile Delivery

Sun Mobility, the energy infrastructure and electric vehicles (EVs) services provider has announced entering a new partnership with Zypp Electric, an EV logistics company. Under the new partnership, the two companies aim to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles pan India, across various platforms over the next few years, for last-mile delivery services. Sun Mobility and Zypp Electric have already deployed electric three-wheeler vehicles, for the cargo segment, in Delhi/NCR and plan to expand to ten other cities soon. This is the first partnership under Sun Mobility's recently announced Mobility as a Service (MaaS) model.

Speaking on the partnership, Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said, "In our pursuit to serve the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment we are delighted to have partnered with SUN Mobility under their MaaS model. This has enabled us to rapidly electrify and deploy our fleet of vehicles with benefits like an unlimited number of Kilometres on road, no downtime for charging, no high upfront capital and other issues about maintenance and warranties. Zypp and Sun Mobility share some great synergies and we are looking forward to scaling this partnership with EVs in various models across the country."

Under this new partnership, Zypp will get Sun Mobility's electric mobility solution comprising leading cargo vehicle models integrated with smart batteries. It will also have access to the latter's wide network of battery-swapping stations, called Swap Points, on a pay-per-use plan bundled with unlimited battery swaps. The company says that by opting for swappable battery EVs, Zypp will have the flexibility of using different vehicle models across the fleet but a common battery swapping infrastructure. The telematics data and analytics from these connected batteries brings in operations efficiency. Zypp plans to deploy these vehicles across various applications in retail, eCommerce, and groceries delivery.

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility, said, "With Zypp we are on the verge of transforming urban last-mile delivery. Our smart mobility solution enables various types of electric vehicles to be commercially deployed by using a common energy infrastructure. EVs in last-mile delivery are the fastest-growing segment with over 10 per cent penetration (monthly sales) in the three-wheeler cargo segment. Our comprehensive MaaS offering can enable fleet operators to adopt e-mobility in an accelerated manner. We aim to deploy 10,000 EVs with Zypp on our platform across the country."

By 2025, Sun Mobility aims to have over a million electric vehicles on board through its MaaS model. The company has already been offering EV solutions in eCommerce and goods delivery segments across major cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Chandigarh and plans to further expand to other cities across India. The company has onboarded hundreds of such vehicles across multiple fleet operators and has a robust order book to deploy thousands more.