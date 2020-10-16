Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market

Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way said on Friday the company hopes to take 10 per cent of global market share for electric vehicles between 2025-2027, and that it has been in talks with multiple carmakers for future cooperation.
"We want to push Taiwan's EV industry to the world," he said in Taipei.
Foxconn, best known globally as a major supplier to Apple Inc, is looking at new growth from sectors such as electric vehicles, digital health and robots in a drive to diversify its global investments.
