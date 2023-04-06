Tata Motors, Inchcape Partner For Commercial Vehicle Sales In Thailand

Tata Motors has entered a partnership with Inchcape plc, a leading global automotive distributor, to expand its commercial vehicle operations to Thailand. Through this partnership, Tata Motors will commence the sales and service of its commercial vehicles in the country. The Indian manufacturer offers an extensive range of products ranging from sub-1-tonne to 55-tonne cargo vehicles and 10-seater to 51-seater mass mobility solutions as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Anurag Mehrotra, Vice President, International Business & Strategy, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said “We are delighted to partner with a reputed distributor like Inchcape. The company comes with rich experience, expertise, and a strong understanding of the automotive industry, as well as an established presence across Asia-Pacific. We are confident that with Inchcape, Tata Motors’ top-of-the-line, advanced mobility solutions will be very well received in the country.”

Inchcape says that it plans to have ten retail sites up and running in Thailand via which it will offer Tata’s range of commercial vehicles."

Ruslan Kinebas, CEO Asia-Pacific, Inchcape, said, “We are pleased to join hands with a global brand like Tata Motors, and excited to offer Tata Motors’ quality-led, innovative commercial vehicles portfolio in the Thailand market. With this distributorship, we see good opportunities to leverage Inchcape’s existing presence and network to drive business growth in Thailand and deliver an excellent customer experience journey."

With more than seven decades of expertise in this field, Tata Motors is present in 44 countries spread across Africa, Middle East South and South East Asia, South America and Common Wealth Independent states among others. The company’s state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.

Inchcape meanwhile is a leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. The company provides the platform for the world’s leading mobility companies to accelerate their ambitions in markets where they want to succeed and expand for their clients.

Inchcape’s modern presence in Asia-Pacific started in 1967 with the acquisition of Borneo Motors, a company founded in 1925 to distribute vehicles in Singapore. Inchcape APAC has since expanded and today it distributes new vehicles and parts in Australia, Brunei, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, New Zealand, Saipan, Singapore and Thailand for a large portfolio of OEM brands including Toyota, Suzuki, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Group, Chevrolet, Peugeot Citroen, Harley-Davidson, Daimler Trucks and Buses, Hino and more.

Inchcape APAC is headquartered in Singapore and employs around 3,400 people across the region. The Group is headquartered in London and employs around 19,000 people globally.