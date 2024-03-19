Login
Tata Tiago Updated For 2024; Gets New Auto-Dimming IRVM, USB Type C Charger

The updates involve the integration of Tata’s new 2D logo in the hatchback along with the addition of a few new features
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Now features Tata’s new 2D logo.
  • Higher-end variants get a new USB type C front charger.
  • The hatchback still retails at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has silently updated the Tiago EV hatchback for 2024. The updates include the integration of Tata’s new 2D logo in the car along with the addition of a few features. The price of the hatchback hasn’t changed with this update and still retails at Rs 7.99 lakh going up to Rs 11.89 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car

The updates on the Tiago EV include new auto-dimming IRVMs (Top-left), a USB type C front charger (Top-right) and the 2D Tata logo (Bottom)

 

All variants of the all-electric hatchback now feature a new gear selector knob. Additionally, Tata’s new 2D logo now replaces the previous 3D one all around the vehicle, although only the top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux gets the updated key fob with the 2D logo on it. All variants from the XZ+ variant onwards will now be offered with a pollen filter and a 45 W front USB type C charger. The top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux also gets an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs

The Tiago EV continues to be offered the same set of battery packs

 

Tata Motors continues to offer the Tiago EV with either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The former offers a claimed range of up to 250 km per charge (MIDC), while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque, while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm.

 

In February 2024, prices of the Tata Tiago were slashed by up to Rs 70,000 following a drop in battery cell costs. 

 

 

