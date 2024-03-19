Tata Tiago Updated For 2024; Gets New Auto-Dimming IRVM, USB Type C Charger

Tata Motors has silently updated the Tiago EV hatchback for 2024. The updates include the integration of Tata’s new 2D logo in the car along with the addition of a few features. The price of the hatchback hasn’t changed with this update and still retails at Rs 7.99 lakh going up to Rs 11.89 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).

The updates on the Tiago EV include new auto-dimming IRVMs (Top-left), a USB type C front charger (Top-right) and the 2D Tata logo (Bottom)

All variants of the all-electric hatchback now feature a new gear selector knob. Additionally, Tata’s new 2D logo now replaces the previous 3D one all around the vehicle, although only the top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux gets the updated key fob with the 2D logo on it. All variants from the XZ+ variant onwards will now be offered with a pollen filter and a 45 W front USB type C charger. The top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux also gets an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror.

The Tiago EV continues to be offered the same set of battery packs

Tata Motors continues to offer the Tiago EV with either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The former offers a claimed range of up to 250 km per charge (MIDC), while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque, while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm.

In February 2024, prices of the Tata Tiago were slashed by up to Rs 70,000 following a drop in battery cell costs.