Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Sep-23 01:00 PM IST
- Tesla has achieved a production milestone of 5 Million EVs worldwide.
- The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.
- Tesla also revealed another achievement just two days prior - the installation of its 50,000th Supercharger.
Tesla announced via its social media page that it has achieved a production milestone of five million electric vehicles. This achievement comes about 20 years after the company was incorporated in 2003, a journey that commenced with the production and sale of its inaugural car, the Roadster, in 2008. The pace of Tesla's production has increased over the years. The first million cars rolled off the assembly line in March 2020.
At present, Tesla operates four vehicle production sites globally, with two located in the United States - Fremont, California, operational since 2010, and Austin, Texas, which commenced operations in 2022. Beyond the US borders, Tesla's production is facilitated by Gigafactories in Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany. The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.
In addition to the production milestone, Tesla also revealed another achievement just two days prior - the installation of its 50,000th Supercharger. Located in Roseville, California, this Supercharger deviates from the standard two-tone white and red color, being painted in a distinctive shade of red. The Supercharger network, initially introduced with just six units in September 2012, has now grown to 50,000 units globally.
