Tesla Model 3 Spied With Redesigned Taillights

Tesla plans to update the popular Model 3 sedan with refreshed styling and interior controls, as spy shots reveal new taillights
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
29-Jun-23 10:29 AM IST
Highlights
  • Tesla's Model 3 sedan to get facelift with refreshed styling and updated interior controls
  • Prototype sighting reveals redesigned taillamps
  • Updated Model 3 may borrow Model S diffuser, enhancing stability and driving range

Tesla is preparing to give its popular Model 3 sedan a facelift, which will include refreshed styling and updated interior controls. Recently, a Project Highland prototype of the Model 3 was spotted on a US highway, providing the best look so far at the redesigned taillights. 

 

The Model 3 is expected to borrow the diffuser from its larger sibling, the Model S

 

The Model 3 is also expected to borrow the diffuser from its larger sibling, the Model S, which should enhance stability at high speeds and potentially improve the driving range. Currently, the Model 3 can travel up to 333 miles on a single charge in its Long-Range variant.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Spied Again: New Details Uncovered

 

One notable feature anticipated in the updated Model 3 is the touchscreen-operated gear selector. This design, which eliminates the physical stalk seen in traditional vehicles, was first introduced in Tesla's Model X and Model S and received mixed reviews. By incorporating the gear selector into the central touchscreen, Tesla could potentially reduce costs compared to using traditional controls.

 

Earlier this year, leaked images of the Model 3's refreshed front end surfaced online, showcasing a Roadster-inspired fascia with slimmer headlights and softened lines. However, the authenticity of these images could not be verified, leaving uncertainty about the actual design changes. According to various reports, the facelifted Model 3 will also feature new side mirrors and an updated interior, but these details remain concealed under camouflage until the official unveiling.

 

Also Read: TVS Collaborates With Zomato To Deploy 10,000 iQubes Over 2 Years

 

Since its debut in 2017, the Model 3 has remained relatively unchanged over the past six years, yet it continues to attract a substantial number of buyers. If Tesla manages to maintain the current lineup's competitive pricing while incorporating the forthcoming improvements, it could pose a challenge for its rivals in the market. 

