TVS Collaborates With Zomato To Deploy 10,000 iQubes Over 2 Years

The TVS iQube is currently the two-wheeler brand’s only electric offering in the market
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
28-Jun-23 06:14 PM IST
Highlights
  • TVS to deploy 10,000 iQube's over two years
  • 50 electric scooters were recently handed over to delivery partners in Hyderabad
  • The iQube is currently retails at Rs 1.42 lakh for the base variant and Rs 1.57 lakh for the S variant

TVS Motor Company has announced a partnership with Zomato, which will see the deployment of 10,000 iQube electric scooters over a period of two years, that will be used for last-mile delivery purposes. The two-wheeler manufacturer stated that it will also provide the Zomato delivery partners with access to its charging stations along with access to digital integration for ease of delivery. As for now, 50 electric scooters have already been handed over to delivery partners at an event in Hyderabad.

 

Also Read: TVS To Refund iQube Customers Who Paid Over Rs 1.50 Lakh For The E-Scooter

The TVS iQube offers a range of 145 km on a full charge

 

The iQube is currently TVS' only electric offering in the market. The scooter is powered by an electric motor that makes a peak power output of 4.4 kW and is capable of achieving a top speed of 78 kmph. The EV is equipped with two lithium-ion battery packs that are dust and water resistant. The batteries take about five hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, meanwhile, on a full charge the scooter is capable of returning a range of 145 km. TVS currently retails the iQube at Rs 1.42 lakh for the base variant and Rs 1.57 lakh for the iQube S variant (on-road, Bengaluru, Karnataka). 

 

Also Read: TVS iQube E-Scooter Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 22,000 After FAME-II Subsidy Drop

 

Speaking on this association, Mr. Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company, said, “With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs. TVS Motor is proud to partner in the mission for electrification of Zomato’s delivery partners’ vehicles. This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor’s journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners."

car
TVS iQube
Starts at ₹ 1.66 Lakh
0
8.8
10
c&b expert Rating

