Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries To Begin On June 3 At A Special Event

Tesla will begin deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid on June 3, 2021, the auto company's co-founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet. The automaker will be holding a delivery event for the new version of the electric sedan. The new Tesla Model S Plaid was first revealed in January this year and deliveries were promised as early as February itself. However, after many delays, deliveries are all set to begin for the quickest accelerating car at the company's Fremont Gigafactory in California. The new Tesla Model S Plaid is priced at $112,990 (around ₹ 82.54 lakh) in the US.

The 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid will pack about 1100 bhp and a top speed of 322 kmph

In his tweet, Musk called it the "fastest production car ever" with "0 to 60 mph in under 2 secs." The delay in the deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid was due to the new battery pack. Musk had previously said the company wanted to make sure the new batteries are going to be safe. The company also faced chip shortages common to the auto sector that further pushed the delivery timeline.

As per details announced earlier this year, the Tesla Model S Plaid will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 1.99 seconds with about 1100 bhp of power on tap. The electric sedan will have a top speed of 322 kmph on the Plaid and Plaid+ models. The new Model S Plaid will use three high-performance electric motors with carbon-sleeved rotors and torque vectoring.

We expect to learn more about the butterfly steering wheel at the delivery event on June 3

In addition to the new powertrain, the Tesla Model S Plaid will also get a refreshed interior and exterior design. The automaker has also added a new and improved horizontal 17-inch infotainment system, replacing the vertical screen. There's also a third 8-inch display on the back of the Model S. We expect a more elaborate presentation about the new Model S and Model X on June 3, as well as an update on the butterfly steering wheel that was showcased in the official images in January this year.

