New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Preparing Megachager Network For Semi Electric Truck 

As per a report by Electrek, Tesla is working on a network with third parties who could help build it up as a standard.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Tesla Semi has many skeptics including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expand View Photos
The Tesla Semi has many skeptics including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Highlights

  • Tesla Semi could get a megacharger network
  • The electric truck is at a prototype testing phase
  • Reportedly, the charger could offer 400 miles of range in 30 minutes
Tech News

While Tesla unveiled the Semi electric truck in 2017, these trucks are yet to see the light of day. That being said now that we are closer to a launch — reports are emerging that Tesla has an ambitious plan to deploy mega chargers which will be souped-up versions of its superchargers. The company had indicated this earlier when the plan for the Tesla Semi was announced. 

tesla semi truck

Tesla Semi Truck is currently at the protyoe testing phase 

As per a report by Electrek, Tesla is working on a network with third parties who could help build it up as a standard. Tesla reportedly wants 400 miles of range in 30 minutes of charging. The estimated capacity of such a charging station has been envisioned at 1 MW of power. 

Tesla already has its Semi truck prototypes do the rounds of the US but these have been utilising the supercharger network. “We continue the development of the Semi. And in particular, Megachargers, we realized that the 350-kW or so that we are looking for cars is not going to be enough for Semi. So we're looking for something much more powerful than that, that can achieve essentially charging the Semi during a break, between your driving time so that you can drive until the next break. So there is no usable or efficient time wasted for charging the Semi,” said Jerome Guillen, the President of Automotive and the man behind the Tesla Semi.

“We're working with other parties to make sure that there is a standard infrastructure that will be able to be deployed for all customers. Yes. That's probably all I can say at this point. Just we're not working in isolation. We have to invent it because it doesn't exist. But we're trying to invent something that could be helpful for everybody,” Guillen added. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

ug391s3k

Tesla is already building bigger and bigger supercharger networks in the US and China 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers
Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers
Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India
Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India
Tesla Preparing Megachager Network For Semi Electric Truck 
Tesla Preparing Megachager Network For Semi Electric Truck 
Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Mercedes-Benz India Delivers 550 Cars During The Festive Season
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Chinese EV Startup XPENG To Release Self Driving Capability in 2021
Chinese EV Startup XPENG To Release Self Driving Capability in 2021
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
F1: Ferrari Denies Providing A Better Car To Leclerc 
F1: Ferrari Denies Providing A Better Car To Leclerc 
Hyundai Motor Swings To Net Loss In Third Quarter As Costs Of Engine Issues Weigh
Hyundai Motor Swings To Net Loss In Third Quarter As Costs Of Engine Issues Weigh
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities