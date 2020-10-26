Tesla Preparing Megachager Network For Semi Electric Truck 

While Tesla unveiled the Semi electric truck in 2017, these trucks are yet to see the light of day. That being said now that we are closer to a launch — reports are emerging that Tesla has an ambitious plan to deploy mega chargers which will be souped-up versions of its superchargers. The company had indicated this earlier when the plan for the Tesla Semi was announced.

Tesla Semi Truck is currently at the protyoe testing phase

As per a report by Electrek, Tesla is working on a network with third parties who could help build it up as a standard. Tesla reportedly wants 400 miles of range in 30 minutes of charging. The estimated capacity of such a charging station has been envisioned at 1 MW of power.

Tesla already has its Semi truck prototypes do the rounds of the US but these have been utilising the supercharger network. “We continue the development of the Semi. And in particular, Megachargers, we realized that the 350-kW or so that we are looking for cars is not going to be enough for Semi. So we're looking for something much more powerful than that, that can achieve essentially charging the Semi during a break, between your driving time so that you can drive until the next break. So there is no usable or efficient time wasted for charging the Semi,” said Jerome Guillen, the President of Automotive and the man behind the Tesla Semi.

“We're working with other parties to make sure that there is a standard infrastructure that will be able to be deployed for all customers. Yes. That's probably all I can say at this point. Just we're not working in isolation. We have to invent it because it doesn't exist. But we're trying to invent something that could be helpful for everybody,” Guillen added.

Tesla is already building bigger and bigger supercharger networks in the US and China

