Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 

Tesla has started to deploy software updates which add an updated navigation system, improvements to the text messaging system and user interface updates.

"To improve navigation guidance through complicated highway junctions and city intersections, an image of the intersection with the highlighted lane guidance will now be displayed in the turn-by-turn instructions on the touchscreen," said Tesla in the release.

The cameras on the rearview mirror will be able to see what the driver is doing





This is to be precise the new 2020.48.5 update. Many of the new features are actually dependent on the region where the car is from. Particularly, on the Model X and Model Y, there is a brand new user interface which is a crucial part of the update. Right now, mostly users from China are reporting the update.



As for the updates to the text messaging system Tesla elaborates, "Consecutive messages from the same sender will now be displayed and dictated together for an improved viewing and listening experience. To view conversations, open the Application Launcher and tap Call > Messages."



On the Model 3 and Model Y, users can also use the steering wheel right scroll to get rid of an incoming message or re-record an outgoing message with a double press.

The new version of the Model 3 comes with many new features





Additionally, the Sentry mode also gets an update. "Sentry Mode footage of the last panic event will now be saved to onboard memory. To view or save this clip, plug in a USB device, launch the Dashcam Viewer, and tap the save icon on the bottom right corner of the screen," the company reveals in a release.



On the Model X and Model Y, there is also a pretty sophisticated new way of unlatching the charging cable. "You can now press the small black button to the left of the charge port inlet to unlatch the charge cable when your car is unlocked. This may be particularly useful when charging with charge cables that do not have a release button on the connector handle," Tesla notes in the release explaining to the user how to use the new feature.



Last but not least, is a new feature related to music. It has deployed 0.2 version of its TRAX in-car music making software.

"TRAX is now redesigned to help you create audio masterpieces with just a few taps. Quickly preview and mix sounds with a new drum machine and instrument selector, or use new tools and volume controls to reorder, loop and mix tracks. To access, open the Application Launcher and tap Toybox > TRAX > Let's JAM," notes the release.















For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.