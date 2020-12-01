New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 

On the Model 3 and Model Y, users can also use the steering wheel right scroll to get rid of an incoming message.

By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The update is being rolled out to vehicles in China expand View Photos
The update is being rolled out to vehicles in China

Highlights

  • The software update adds a new UI and text messaging system
  • It also adds a new navigation system
  • It also gets an updated sentry mode and a music making software
Tech News

Tesla has started to deploy software updates which add an updated navigation system, improvements to the text messaging system and user interface updates. 

"To improve navigation guidance through complicated highway junctions and city intersections, an image of the intersection with the highlighted lane guidance will now be displayed in the turn-by-turn instructions on the touchscreen," said Tesla in the release. 

tpcbj7ic

The cameras on the rearview mirror will be able to see what the driver is doing


 
This is to be precise the new 2020.48.5 update. Many of the new features are actually dependent on the region where the car is from. Particularly, on the Model X and Model Y, there is a brand new user interface which is a crucial part of the update. Right now, mostly users from China are reporting the update. 
 
As for the updates to the text messaging system Tesla elaborates, "Consecutive messages from the same sender will now be displayed and dictated together for an improved viewing and listening experience. To view conversations, open the Application Launcher and tap Call > Messages."
 
On the Model 3 and Model Y, users can also use the steering wheel right scroll to get rid of an incoming message or re-record an outgoing message with a double press.

02p047uo

The new version of the Model 3 comes with many new features

Newsbeep
0 Comments


 
Additionally, the Sentry mode also gets an update. "Sentry Mode footage of the last panic event will now be saved to onboard memory. To view or save this clip, plug in a USB device, launch the Dashcam Viewer, and tap the save icon on the bottom right corner of the screen," the company reveals in a release. 
 
On the Model X and Model Y, there is also a pretty sophisticated new way of unlatching the charging cable. "You can now press the small black button to the left of the charge port inlet to unlatch the charge cable when your car is unlocked. This may be particularly useful when charging with charge cables that do not have a release button on the connector handle," Tesla notes in the release explaining to the user how to use the new feature. 
 
Last but not least, is a new feature related to music. It has deployed 0.2 version of its TRAX in-car music making software. 
"TRAX is now redesigned to help you create audio masterpieces with just a few taps. Quickly preview and mix sounds with a new drum machine and instrument selector, or use new tools and volume controls to reorder, loop and mix tracks. To access, open the Application Launcher and tap Toybox > TRAX > Let's JAM," notes the release. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%
Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales
Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
F2 Driver Nikita Mazepin Signs With Haas F1 Team For 2021
F2 Driver Nikita Mazepin Signs With Haas F1 Team For 2021
TVS Motor Company Acquires Intellicar Telematics Start-up For Rs. 15 Crore
TVS Motor Company Acquires Intellicar Telematics Start-up For Rs. 15 Crore
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 5 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 5 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales
Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bookings Begin In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bookings Begin In India
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities