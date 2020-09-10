New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla's Elon Musk Drives Volkswagen's Upcoming Electric Cars 

Diessgave the Tesla founder and CEO a preview of its incoming electric cars at the airport which was confirmed by the video.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk drove Volkswagen electric cars in Germany.

  • Elon Musk and Herbert Diess met in Germany
  • Elon Musk drove Volkswagen's electric cars
  • Herbert Diess shared a video of the meet on his social media profile
Volkswagen has released a video of a meeting between its CEO Herbert Diess and Tesla's founder CEO Elon Musk where the latter drove its upcoming ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars. Musk had been in Germany to visit a few projects related to Tesla including the new gigafactory that's being built for Europe. The video confirmed a meeting happened between the two CEOs. There were many reports which claim that Diess gave the Tesla founder and CEO a preview of their incoming electric cars at the airport which was confirmed by the video as it was shared by the Volkswagen boss on one of his social media accounts. Elon Musk was reportedly heard saying "I think for a non-sporty car it's pretty good." 

Volkswagen is about start deliveries of the ID.3 electric car in Europe. The German automotive giant is expected to deliver the new car by thousands after accumulating units for almost a year of production ahead of the first deliveries. 

The ID.4 electric car is an SUV which will follow the ID.3 and will be part of Volkswagen's new EV platform that will eventually make it to the US.

Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen met Elon Musk in Germany

In the wake of the emission gate scandal Volkswagen made at commitment to fully convert most of its cars to electric power trains. Recently Diess was also critical of Germany's plans for full electrification of the transportation sector and he agreed with some of Bill Gates' ideas for the future of EVs. 

