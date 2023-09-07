The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Introduced for 2024

Dodge is keeping the Hellcat V8 alive with the 2024 Dodge Durango. Originally introduced as a limited trim level in 2021, the muscle SUV made a comeback in 2023 and is now set to continue for another year. The 2024 Dodge Durango will be available in various trims, starting with the SXT and followed by the GT, R/T, Citadel, SRT 392, and the range-topping SRT Hellcat.

Also Read: Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview



Dodge has confirmed that the Durango SRT Hellcat will be part of the 2024 lineup, with no changes from the 2023 model, which means the supercharged 6.2-litre Hellcat V8 will still deliver 700 bhp.

However, what's new for 2024 is that the Dodge Durango Citadel has joined the Durango R/T lineup, introducing the Tow N Go Package that brings SRT-inspired towing capabilities to another model in the Dodge Durango family. This package offers a towing capacity of 3,628 kg, an increased top speed of 233 kmph, various drive modes (Track, Sport, Snow, and Tow), and a distinctive SRT-performance exhaust for the R/T Tow N Go model.

The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, generating 700 bhp and 874 Nm of torque. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 96.5kmph in just 3.5 seconds, completes a 0.4 kms in 11.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 289 kmph. Engine features include a dedicated cooling circuit for charge air coolers, twin-screw rotors in the supercharger, and a high-strength cast-iron engine block.

The Durango lineup offers various powertrains, including a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 with 468 bhp, a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 producing 355 bhp, and a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with 290 bhp. All engines come with an efficient TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, offering seven drive modes.

The Durango's exterior maintains Dodge's iconic styling cues, LED lighting, and a range of wheel options. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, heated front seats, and advanced tech. Safety features include Blind-spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Also Read: Toyota Century Luxury SUV Debuts: Gets Rear Seats That Recline Fully Flat And A Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

For premium luxury, the Durango Citadel offers Nappa leather seats and safety features like Forward Collision Warning. Families can benefit from flexible seating configurations and over 60 available safety features, including standard Blind-spot Monitoring.

Available exterior colour includes DB black, Destroyer Grey, Frostbite, Night Moves, Red Oxide, Octane Red, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle. While the interior colour options include Black, Black/Radar Red, Black/Vitra Grey, Black/Ebony Red, Black/Demonic Red.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal