The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 

A Reddit thread has revealed that the new Tesla Model 3 which the electric car maker launched last month has a larger 82 kWH battery. This marks an increase from the 79 kWh battery on the 2019 and early 2020 models of the car. This means the vehicle is 3.8 per cent more energy dense. This is why Tesla has also managed to increase the range of the 2021 model on the EPA rating.

Panasonic which has been manufacturing these new batteries had indicated in September that the batteries will have density gains of 5 per cent and it strived for an overall 20 percent improvement by 2020. The 82 kWH battery is restricted to the long range version of the Tesla Model 3. A similar increase could also be applicable to the long range version of the Model Y.

Both the Model 3 and Model Y use 2,170 cylindrical cells which are manufactured by Panasonic at the Nevada Gigafactory. Tesla has also improved the battery management software which will also account for some of the gains.

