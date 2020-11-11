New Cars and Bikes in India
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 

Both the Model 3 and Model Y use 2170 cylindrical cells which are manufactured by Panasonic at the Nevada Gigafactory.

Both the Model 3 and Model Y use cylindrical cells, manufactured by Panasonic
Both the Model 3 and Model Y use cylindrical cells, manufactured by Panasonic

  • Tesla quietly increases the battery capacity of the Model 3
  • Its 82 kWh battery represents a 3.8 per cent increase in density
  • The Model Y also shares the same battery as the Model 3
A Reddit thread has revealed that the new Tesla Model 3 which the electric car maker launched last month has a larger 82 kWH battery. This marks an increase from the 79 kWh battery on the 2019 and early 2020 models of the car. This means the vehicle is 3.8 per cent more energy dense. This is why Tesla has also managed to increase the range of the 2021 model on the EPA rating. 

02p047uo

The new version of the Model 3 comes with many new features

Panasonic which has been manufacturing these new batteries had indicated in September that the batteries will have density gains of 5 per cent and it strived for an overall 20 percent improvement by 2020. The 82 kWH battery is restricted to the long range version of the Tesla Model 3. A similar increase could also be applicable to the long range version of the Model Y. 

nof4jje

Tesla Model 3

Both the Model 3 and Model Y use 2,170 cylindrical cells which are manufactured by Panasonic at the Nevada Gigafactory. Tesla has also improved the battery management software which will also account for some of the gains. 

Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
