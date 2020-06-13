New Cars and Bikes in India

This Swarovski Crystal Batmobile Is For The Die-Hard Batman Fan

If you want to complete your collection of Batmobiles scale models in all shapes and sizes, the Swarovski Batmobile comes really close to making it exclusive and exquisite

The Swarovski Batmobile is made from a jet black crystal that measures 6-inch length

Highlights

  • The Swarovski Batmobile is priced at $599 (approx. Rs. 45,000)
  • The Swarovski Batmobile is 6" long, 2.3" wide and 1.3" tall
  • Swarovski also retails a crystal Batman separately

Owning a Batmobile is one of the those dreams that you save money for. And we all have different ways to deal with it. Many of us buy scale models to satiate our need for having one home. But, if you're too bored with the same old die-cast scale models that have been on sale and want something a little more exquisite and exclusive, then it is the new Swarovski Batmobile that deserves your attention. The crystal Batmobile based on Tim Burton's Batman movie is exactly what you'd expect it to be - expensive - and is priced at $599 (around ₹ 45,000).

Also Read: 'The Batman' Movie Director Reveals New Batmobile

A crystalised Batmobile certainly shows how deep-rooted comic books are in terms of pop culture and there is a legitimate buyer out there who would prefer to spend on this than the run-of-the-mill ring. The crystal Batmobile is cut from a jet black crystal that measures 6-inches in length, 2.3-inches in width and 1.3-inches in height. The crystal features 473 facets, according to Swarovski. 

pn723t9o

The crystal Batman figurine is sold separately and is also priced at $599

The design replicates one of the most iconic Batmobiles that featured on celluloid in the 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns movies. The attention to detail is simply amazing right down to the bat wings and the jet turbine upfront, but that's something you would come to expect from the reputed maker of jewellery.

Also Read: Batman To Drive Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo In Justice League

If the Swarovski Batmobile feels a little alone or out of place in your collection, you can also order a Batman crystal figure separately or in a combo pack. The 5.5-inch tall Batman comes with 578 facets and is finished with golden highlights on the utility belt and the Bat logo, which do add to the look of the figurine. Much like the Batmobile, the crystal Batman is also priced at $599.

