Batman Lego Set Allows To Create Batmobile From Upcoming Robert Pattinson Movie

Lego has launched a new Batman-inspired set which allows the user to recreate the new Batmobile from the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie. The set is part of the Lego technics range and it will basically allow the user to make the Batmobile from the upcoming 2022 movie. Lego describes that it is a true-to-life design with styling cues borrowed from the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger.

The set has 1,360 pieces and all features moving pistons, spinning flame and opening doors, and a hood. It has been priced at $99.99 (Rs. 7428 approximately). The car has lights with two light bricks and has a red glow on the transparent engine while the yellow brick lights up the front grille of the Batmobile.

The 1360 piece set allows you to recreate the new Batmobile

The steering wheel also works while there is a differential in the rear and there are decals for gauges and a mid-mounted engine with pistons that move.

The V8 engine on the car also gets exhaust headers and all of this will be revealed first in early March 2022. This new Lego set will be available in November.