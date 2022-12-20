Tom Cruise Rides A Motorcycle Off A Cliff In ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

Seeing Tom Cruise pull off the ‘impossible’ on the big screen is nothing new! He has been a bonafide action movie star for over three decades now and shows no signs of slowing down, even at the age of 60. His ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise of movies have been among some of the highest grossing action movies over the years. As ‘Ethan Hunt’ gets ready for his next mission, Paramount Pictures has released a video on its YouTube channel, which shows Cruise preparing for and executing the deadliest action movie stunt. That is, Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a mountain cliff!

Behind-the-scenes footage from the video show Tom Cruise practicing adventure sports such as base-jumping, motocross and HALO jumps in order to prepare for the stunt. Tom Cruise executed over 13,000 motocross jumps in order to prepare for the stunt, and the footage shows him taking off a ramp and then landing the motorcycle with dexterity seen only by seasoned motocross riders. He was also jumping off a plane to practice HALO jumps, with him doing up to 30 jumps a day.

All of this in preparation for a stunt from his upcoming movie, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ where he rides a motorcycle on a ramp and then takes off a mountain cliff and as he drops into the valley, he expertly opens his parachute and lands expertly minutes later on land.

Paramount has billed this as ‘The Biggest Stunt In Cinema History’, and one of the coaches in the video also says that ‘the only two things to avoid in this, are either serious injury or death’. Over the years, the ‘Mission Impossible’ movie series has treated its audience to breath-taking action sequences, over the top car and motorcycle chases and brilliantly choreographed combat scenes. With the next Mission Impossible movie releasing in July 2023, the moviemakers promise to raise the bar of action along with the anticipation.