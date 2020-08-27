Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt

Tom Cruise has been spotted doing a death-defying stunt on the sets of the new Mission Impossible film

Tom Cruise is back in action, and this time he's jumping yet another motorcycle in the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. The film is being shot in the UK, and this time around, it's the real deal, a true-blue, death-defying stunt where Cruise takes a leap off a high ramp on a Honda motocross bike. Fifty-eight-year-old Cruise and the bike, both are tethered with cables, so presumably the action scene is being shot over and over again. According to the Daily Mail, the stunt was filmed on a 650-foot ramp on the film's set in Oxfordshire, England and the stunt is one of the most expensive to have been shot in the UK, costing over 2 million GBP! That is well over Rs 19 crore, just for one stunt!

The Mission Impossible films have always featured stunts showcased by Cruise. Over the years, Cruise's on-screen character in Mission Impossible, Ethan Hunt has been shown climbing steep mountains without any gear, hang from the side of a plane, scale the highest building in the world. But for our viewing pleasure, particularly, Cruise has also indulged in quite a few on-screen antics with various motorcycles. And in many of his films, Cruise is known to do many of his stunts himself, and that includes riding motorcycles as well.

Tom Cruise was seen pulling wheelies on a BMW G 310 GS earlier this year on set

Earlier this year, Cruise was spotted pulling wheelies on the made-in-India BMW G 310 GS, apparently from the sets of the same film, shot at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey. In earlier interviews Cruise has said that he spent a lot of time training for motorcycle stunts. In fact, in earlier Mission Impossible films, Cruise is known to have done many of his stunts himself, including several bike chase sequences.

Tom Cruise with the Kawasaki Ninja 900 of the first Top Gun film in new trailer

In fact, Tom Cruise's Top Gun from 1986 also features him riding a motorcycle, showing his character Maverick riding a Kawasaki GPZ900R in that film. The trailer of the Top Gun sequel, which was released last year, also shows Tom Cruise riding yet another Kawasaki, and this time it's the Kawasaki Ninja H2 in the new Top Gun film. Clearly, Cruise not only knows his motorcycles, but can also ride them well. And apart from doing his own stunts, even otherwise, it's not difficult to admire a superstar who loves his bikes!

