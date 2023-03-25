Top 5 Sub-Compact SUVs Sold In India In February 2023

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza takes the top-spot in this list with sales numbers of 15,789 that showcase a massive yoy increase amounting to 70.6 per cent. The Brezza was first launched in India in 2016 and has been a popular offering in the sub-compact SUV segment ever since. Its second generation launched in 2022 following a major redesign and the addition of new features. The car now comes with a 9.0-inch touchscreen along with heads-up display. It also comes with safety features like electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and 6 airbags in the top-spec variants. The Brezza is powered by Maruti's 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine that produces 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The car is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon

The next compact SUV on our list is Tata’s Nexon. The vehicle registered sales numbers of 13,914 representing a yoy growth in sales of 13.5 per cent. The Nexon is available with features like Ventilated seats, Rain Sensing wipers, cruise control along with safety features like ESC, ABS with EBD, and park assist. The Nexon gets engine options of a 1.2-litre petrol that produces 118.3 bhp and 170 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel making 113.4 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The car is also available in an EV powertrain variant. It comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been in the Indian markets for a while now and has consistently been one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs here. Hyundai managed to sell 10,421 units of the Creta in February 2023 which represents a 8.5 per cent yoy increase. The Creta gets a host of features like panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC), paddle shifters depending of the variant you choose. The car is available with engine options of 1.5-litre MPi petrol (113.4 bhp of maximum power and 143.8Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (114.4 bhp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue

The Venue which is the Creta’s smaller sibling was first launched in 2019 and has enjoyed considerable success in India. 9,997 units of the vehicle were sold in February 2023. Although this represents good numbers in general, it is a yoy decrease in sales of 2.1 per cent for the vehicle. This generation of the Venue was launched in 2022 and comes with features like 8.0” HD infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle stability management (VSM), Hill assist control (HAC), Cruise control, etc. The car comes with engine options of 1.0 litre Turbo GDi petrol that produces 118 bhp @6,000 rpm and 172 Nm @1,500-4,000 rpm, a 1.2 litre engine that makes 81 bhp with 113.8 Nm. The car also gets a diesel mill that makes 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm.

Kia Sonet

Kia has once again made its way into the best-selling sub-compact SUVs list with its Sonet. The Sonet registered numbers of 9,836 in February 2023 showcasing a yoy increase of almost 60 per cent. It is available in the Indian markets with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, air purifier with virus detection, wireless charger, Bose surround sound system. The car is available with engine options of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The vehicle starts at a price of Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).