Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport was unveiled in November this year and is the British bike maker's new entry-level adventure tourer. The motorcycle is now listed on the company's Indian website hinting at an imminent launch. The new Tiger 850 Sport is expected to arrive in India in early 2021 and will be the brand's most affordable ADV that will appeal to tourers as well as newer riders. It'll also be competitively positioned compared to the fully-stocked Triumph Tiger 900 with prices expected to start from around ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph India website reveals all details on the Tiger 850 Sport barring the price

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport borrows extensively from the larger Tiger 900, while the electronics and equipment have been tailor-made for the entry-level model, according to the company. The bike is underpinned by the same frame as the Tiger 900, while power comes from the same 888 cc in-line three-cylinder engine with the T-Plane crankshaft. The motor though has been detuned and produces 84 bhp at 8500 rpm and 82 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. That's about 10 bhp and 5 Nm less than the Tiger 900. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch. The bike comes with Ride-by-Wire and gets two riding modes - Road and Rain.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will replace the base Tiger 900 XR globally, and form the entry-level model in the Triumph Tiger range

Triumph Motorcycles says that the new T-Plane motor has been optimised for more tractability at low rpms on the Tiger 850 Sport, while the power delivery is linear along with more usable torque at the low-end of the rev range. In terms of hardware, the adventure tourer comes with premium Marzocchi suspension set-up serves purpose at the front and rear, with manually adjustable preload for the rear monoshock. There's also Brembo Stylema calipers for braking duties, while the bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres. The 850 Sport is also more road-biased over the Tiger 900 range.

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport also gets a 5-inch TFT console, along with all-LED lighting, switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The low pricing will likely help find the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport many takers as it competes against the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 750 GS. Apart from the Tiger 850, Triumph India will also bring the Trident 660 to India early next year and is already accepting pre-bookings for the same.

