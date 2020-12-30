New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is the bike maker's entry-level adventure tourer and has now been listed on the company's Indian website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be the new entry-level ADV in the Tiger range expand View Photos
The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be the new entry-level ADV in the Tiger range

Highlights

  • The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is expected to arrive in early 2021
  • The Tiger 850 Sport will be road-biased, sharing equipment with the 900
  • Prices expected to start from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) on the Tiger 850

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport was unveiled in November this year and is the British bike maker's new entry-level adventure tourer. The motorcycle is now listed on the company's Indian website hinting at an imminent launch. The new Tiger 850 Sport is expected to arrive in India in early 2021 and will be the brand's most affordable ADV that will appeal to tourers as well as newer riders. It'll also be competitively positioned compared to the fully-stocked Triumph Tiger 900 with prices expected to start from around ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021

58t9gtd4

The Triumph India website reveals all details on the Tiger 850 Sport barring the price

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport borrows extensively from the larger Tiger 900, while the electronics and equipment have been tailor-made for the entry-level model, according to the company. The bike is underpinned by the same frame as the Tiger 900, while power comes from the same 888 cc in-line three-cylinder engine with the T-Plane crankshaft. The motor though has been detuned and produces 84 bhp at 8500 rpm and 82 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. That's about 10 bhp and 5 Nm less than the Tiger 900. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch. The bike comes with Ride-by-Wire and gets two riding modes - Road and Rain.

6mnqufmg

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will replace the base Tiger 900 XR globally, and form the entry-level model in the Triumph Tiger range

Newsbeep

Triumph Motorcycles says that the new T-Plane motor has been optimised for more tractability at low rpms on the Tiger 850 Sport, while the power delivery is linear along with more usable torque at the low-end of the rev range. In terms of hardware, the adventure tourer comes with premium Marzocchi suspension set-up serves purpose at the front and rear, with manually adjustable preload for the rear monoshock. There's also Brembo Stylema calipers for braking duties, while the bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres. The 850 Sport is also more road-biased over the Tiger 900 range.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021

0 Comments

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport also gets a 5-inch TFT console, along with all-LED lighting, switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The low pricing will likely help find the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport many takers as it competes against the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 750 GS. Apart from the Tiger 850, Triumph India will also bring the Trident 660 to India early next year and is already accepting pre-bookings for the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022
F1: Mattia Binotto Says Mick Schumacher Will Have A Tough 2021
F1: Mattia Binotto Says Mick Schumacher Will Have A Tough 2021
Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells Are Manufactured By Panasonic 
Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells Are Manufactured By Panasonic 
Volkswagen Showcases Prototype For Self Driving Charging Robot For EVs 
Volkswagen Showcases Prototype For Self Driving Charging Robot For EVs 
Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On The BS6 Unicorn 160
Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On The BS6 Unicorn 160
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Brand's Indian Website Ahead Of Launch
Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 
Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 
Fantic Caballero Range Gets Updates For 2021
Fantic Caballero Range Gets Updates For 2021
F1: Mattia Binotto Says Mick Schumacher Will Have A Tough 2021
F1: Mattia Binotto Says Mick Schumacher Will Have A Tough 2021
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
BEST To Auction Mumbai's Iconic Double-Decker Buses; To Be Replaced With New Models Soon
Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells Are Manufactured By Panasonic 
Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells Are Manufactured By Panasonic 
Volkswagen Showcases Prototype For Self Driving Charging Robot For EVs 
Volkswagen Showcases Prototype For Self Driving Charging Robot For EVs 
Piaggio Beverly Scooters Get Updated For 2021
Piaggio Beverly Scooters Get Updated For 2021
Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On The BS6 Unicorn 160
Honda 2Wheelers India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On The BS6 Unicorn 160
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing In Europe
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing In Europe
Hyundai Great India Drive 2020: Taming The Himalayas With The i20
Hyundai Great India Drive 2020: Taming The Himalayas With The i20
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Indonesia Signs $9.8 Billion EV Battery MOU With LG Energy Solution: Report
Indonesia Signs $9.8 Billion EV Battery MOU With LG Energy Solution: Report
Volkswagen To Install Around 750 New Charging Points In Germany In 2021
Volkswagen To Install Around 750 New Charging Points In Germany In 2021
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing
Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: What To Expect
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Triumph Tiger 850

Triumph Tiger 850

Expected Price
₹ 9 - 9.5 Lakh
Expected Launch
Aug 2021
Off Road
Petrol
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing
Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: What To Expect
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities