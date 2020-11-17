Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the newest model in the Triumph Tiger family, the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, a road-focussed adventure bike, which will for the new entry-level model in the Tiger range. According to Triumph Motorcycles, the new Tiger 850 Sport is the perfect combination of the Tiger 900 triple engine set-up, and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology, which offers intuitive and all day easy-riding capability. The Tiger 850 Sport carries the core attributes of the new Tiger, but with more manageable performance, at a more accessible price.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will replace the base Tiger 900 XR globally, and form the entry-level model in the Triumph Tiger range

The Tiger 850 Sport shares the same basic engine as the new Tiger 900 range, so the 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine remains the same, but with a slightly different state of tune to give it more accessible and manageable delivery of usable power and torque. On the Tiger 850 Sport, the engine makes 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm, while peak torque is 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm. According to Triumph, the T-Plane crank with its 1-3-2 firing order gives the 850 triple outstanding tractability at low rpm. The engine is said to offer smooth and linear power and torque delivery from low engine speeds and across the rev range.

New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has the same 888 cc inline three-cylinder engine but in a different state of tune

The engine is complemented by a slip and assist clutch, which reduces lever effort and provides additional comfort for the rider. The Tiger 850 Sport runs on a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear alloy wheel combination, with Brembo Stylema calipers gripping twin discs on the front and a single disc on the rear wheel. Suspension is handled by premium Marzocchi units front and rear, with manually adjustable preload for the rear unit. The Tiger 850 Sport gets a comfortable riding position, comes with all-LED lighting, a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen and two riding modes - Road and Rain, with switchable traction control.

888 cc inline three-cylinder engine makes 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm, 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm on the Tiger 850 Sport

The Tiger 850 Sport will come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, with service intervals at 16,000 km. The 850 Sport has a claimed dry weight of 192 kg, and will replace the base Tiger 900 XR globally. The new Tiger 850 Sport is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2021, with prices expected at around ₹ 9 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Tiger 850 Sport will be positioned against the BMW F 750 GS as the entry-level mid-size adventure model from Triumph.

