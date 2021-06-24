  • Home
2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Top 5 Highlights

Here are five reasons why the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport should be on your consideration list when looking for a new adventure motorcycle.
2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Top 5 Highlights banner
Highlights
  • The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is priced from Rs. 11.95 lakh (ex-India)
  • The Tiger 850 Sport uses the same 888 cc motor with 84 bhp & 82 Nm
  • The Tiger 850 Sport gets a road-biased set-up & will be liked by tourers

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is the latest addition to the British bike maker's Tiger family and is the new entry-level model aimed at newer adventure riders. Unlike the Tiger 900 which is more advanced now, the Tiger 850 Sport makes for an easier bike to gain experience with more road-focused effort. At the same time, it packs all the goodness of the Tiger 900 including the three-cylinder (albeit detuned) engine, multiple riding modes, and higher-spec equipment. Here are five things you need to know about the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport that is sure to grab your attention.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launched In India

b9b3ug3c

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has almost the same design as the Tiger 900 GT Pro.

1. The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is identical to the Tiger 900 GT, but with a more road-biased set-up. it gets different body graphics, as well as two colours - Graphite and Diablo Red and Graphite and Caspian Blue. The Tiger 850 Sport runs on 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with Michelin Anakee adventure tyres.

csromkes

The Tiger 850 Sport gets 45 mm upside-down cartridge forks from Marzocchi and adjustable rear suspension, also from Marzocchi

2. Like the other models in the Tiger line-up, the 850 Sport gets a distinctive and commanding stance, with aggressive lines and premium detailing. All lighting is LED.

ab310f5g

New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has the same 888 cc inline three-cylinder engine but in a different state of tune

3. The Tiger 850 Sport is also powered by the same 888 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the Tiger 900. It is detuned to make 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm,  and 82 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The T-plane crank offers good tractability at low rpms, as it makes the engine more tractable.

6mnqufmg

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport replaces the Tiger 900 XR globally, and is the new entry-level model in the Tiger range

4. The equipment list is extensive on the Tiger 850 Sport and includes a slip and assist clutch, adjustable seat height, 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument screen, two riding modes - Road and Rain, traction control, and ABS. Both traction control and ABS are integrated into the riding modes and also independently adjustable using the menu on the instrument console.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport vs BMW F 900 XR vs Kawasaki Versys 1000: Price Comparison 

6i51fomo

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be available with a range of accessories, including luggage for comfortable two-up touring

5. Braking duties are handled by top-spec, lightweight Brembo Stylema calipers while the suspension setup is handled by premium Marzocchi units at the front and rear. Prices for the Tiger 850 Sport starts at Rs. 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

