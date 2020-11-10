Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to introduce an all-new model in the Triumph Tiger range with the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport. The British motorcycle brand has released a few teaser images of the soon-to-be-unveiled Tiger 850 Sport, which will be unveiled on November 17, 2020. According to patent application filings with the Environmental Protection Agency in the US, the new Tiger 850 Sport uses the same 888 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine of the Triumph Tiger 900. Output on the Tiger 900 is 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be a road-oriented sport touring motorcycle

From what we can see from the teased images, the Tiger 850 Sport will feature a design more in line with sport touring motorcycles like the Triumph Tiger 1050, to differentiate between the more adventure-focussed Tiger 900. We expect the Tiger 850 Sport to focus more on road-oriented touring, so it's likely to feature grippier tarmac-friendly tyres, a windshield, and relaxed, but sportier ergonomics than the Tiger 900.

Tiger 850 Sport will share the same engine with the Triumph Tiger 900 models

It's likely to be positioned below the Tiger 900 range, so components and cycle parts may be more affordable, to keep the entry price point lower than the Tiger 900. The electronics package will be similar, if not the exact same as the Tiger 900, but we expect the 850 Sport to feature touring gizmos, including perhaps the MyTriumph connectivity system along with built-in GoPro controls from the handlebar. Once launched, the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will go up against the likes of the BMW F 900 XR, and the Yamaha Tracer 900 in international markets. The new Tiger 850 Sport is likely to be introduced in India as a 2021 model, with a price tag which will be lower than the Tiger 900, as an entry point for customers into the Tiger family, but with tarmac touring in mind.

