New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, which will be unveiled on November 17, 2020.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be unveiled on November 17, 2020 expand View Photos
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be unveiled on November 17, 2020

Highlights

  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be the entry-level model in the Tiger family
  • Tiger 850 Sport will share the 888 cc engine with the Tiger 900 range
  • New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be unveiled on November 17, 2020

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to introduce an all-new model in the Triumph Tiger range with the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport. The British motorcycle brand has released a few teaser images of the soon-to-be-unveiled Tiger 850 Sport, which will be unveiled on November 17, 2020. According to patent application filings with the Environmental Protection Agency in the US, the new Tiger 850 Sport uses the same 888 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine of the Triumph Tiger 900. Output on the Tiger 900 is 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development

k4r1dnrg

New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be a road-oriented sport touring motorcycle

From what we can see from the teased images, the Tiger 850 Sport will feature a design more in line with sport touring motorcycles like the Triumph Tiger 1050, to differentiate between the more adventure-focussed Tiger 900. We expect the Tiger 850 Sport to focus more on road-oriented touring, so it's likely to feature grippier tarmac-friendly tyres, a windshield, and relaxed, but sportier ergonomics than the Tiger 900.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Variants Explained

suncgic

Tiger 850 Sport will share the same engine with the Triumph Tiger 900 models

0 Comments

It's likely to be positioned below the Tiger 900 range, so components and cycle parts may be more affordable, to keep the entry price point lower than the Tiger 900. The electronics package will be similar, if not the exact same as the Tiger 900, but we expect the 850 Sport to feature touring gizmos, including perhaps the MyTriumph connectivity system along with built-in GoPro controls from the handlebar. Once launched, the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will go up against the likes of the BMW F 900 XR, and the Yamaha Tracer 900 in international markets. The new Tiger 850 Sport is likely to be introduced in India as a 2021 model, with a price tag which will be lower than the Tiger 900, as an entry point for customers into the Tiger family, but with tarmac touring in mind.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range

Triumph Tiger 800

Off Road, 27.4 Kmpl
Triumph Tiger 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,555 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Tiger 1200

Off Road, 18 Kmpl
Triumph Tiger 1200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,059 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Cruiser, 24 Kmpl
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,240 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Rocket 3

Cruiser, 13 - 14.66 Kmpl
Triumph Rocket 3
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,357 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Bonneville T100

Cruiser, 26.3 Kmpl
Triumph Bonneville T100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.87 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,263 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Tiger 900

Off Road, 0 Kmpl
Triumph Tiger 900
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 45,177 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Street Triple RS

Sports, 19.1 Kmpl
Triumph Street Triple RS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.84 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,151 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Street Twin

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
Triumph Street Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.45 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 24,567 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Bonneville T120

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
Triumph Bonneville T120
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,897 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Scrambler 1200

Off Road, 20.4 Kmpl
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.73 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 35,383 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Speed Twin

Commuter, 20.8 Kmpl
Triumph Speed Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 31,195 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Speedmaster

Cruiser, 23.25 Kmpl
Triumph Speedmaster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 37,385 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Street Scrambler

Off Road, 18 Kmpl
Triumph Street Scrambler
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,194 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Triumph Thruxton R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
Triumph Thruxton R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.92 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,307 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
03:02
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-May-20 07:53 PM IST
Toyota Vellfire, Jeep Compass Diesel, Mahindra Atom, Triumph Tiger 900
21:02
Toyota Vellfire, Jeep Compass Diesel, Mahindra Atom, Triumph Tiger 900
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Mar-20 04:04 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 900 Review
07:29
Triumph Tiger 900 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Feb-20 07:15 AM IST
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
03:02
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jan-20 02:02 AM IST
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
21:44
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Aug-19 08:30 PM IST
BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comparison Review
09:05
BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Apr-19 10:00 AM IST
Triumph Scrambler 1200 And Nissan Kicks Vs Hyundai Creta
20:15
Triumph Scrambler 1200 And Nissan Kicks Vs Hyundai Creta
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Sponsored: The Triumph Bonneville Family
03:38
Sponsored: The Triumph Bonneville Family
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-18 10:00 AM IST
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Review
03:53
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Aug-18 03:03 PM IST
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Review
02:16
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 XCx Review
  • News
  • 28-Jul-18 06:49 AM IST
2018 Triumph Tiger 800
2018 Triumph Tiger 800
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Riding Shoot
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Riding Shoot
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Engine
2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Engine
Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
Tiger 900 Gt Modes 1410x793
Tiger 900 Gt Modes 1410x793
Tiger 900 Gt Abs
Tiger 900 Gt Abs
Tiger 900 Gt Heat Grips
Tiger 900 Gt Heat Grips
Street Triple Rs Silencer
Street Triple Rs Silencer
Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
Street Triple Swingarm
Street Triple Swingarm
Triumph Street Twin Alloy
Triumph Street Twin Alloy
Triumph Street Twin Seat
Triumph Street Twin Seat
Triumph Street Twin Speedometer
Triumph Street Twin Speedometer
Scramble Scrambling Capability
Scramble Scrambling Capability
Rider Technology For The Ride Technology Xe
Rider Technology For The Ride Technology Xe
Scramble Bonneville Engine
Scramble Bonneville Engine
Speed Twin Engine
Speed Twin Engine
Speed Twin Heritage Image
Speed Twin Heritage Image
Speed Twin Front Look
Speed Twin Front Look
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Front Profile
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Front Profile
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Rear Profile
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Rear Profile
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Side Profile
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Side Profile
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities