Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021

Triumph Motorcycles is working on the Tiger 850 Sport, which is likely to undercut the Tiger 900 GT. The company will launch it next year. It will be a touring machine, with focus on comfortable ergonomics and affordability.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be launched globally next year expand View Photos
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be launched globally next year

Highlights

  • Triumph filed a patent application for 'Tiger 850 Sport' in USA
  • It is likely to get the same engine as the current Tiger 900 range
  • It will be launched globally next year; May come to India as well

Triumph Motorcycles is working on a new Tiger model, which is the Tiger 850 Sport. It will be a road-biased adventure-sport motorcycle, modelled on the current Tiger 900 GT. The company has filed a patent application for the 'Tiger 850 Sport' with the Environmental Protection Agency in USA. The filing says that the Tiger 850 Sport uses the same 888 cc in-line three cylinder engine which is also seen on the Tiger 900 range. The engine makes 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Reports suggest that the Tiger 850 will draw its design inspiration from the Triumph Tiger 1050, in order to differentiate itself from the Tiger 900 range.

k62fa8vg

(The Tiger 850 Sport is likely to be styled along the lines of the Tiger 1050 Sport, shown in the picture above)

Like we said, the Tiger 850 Sport will be road-biased touring motorcycle, so expect it to get a high stance, grippy tyres, tall windshield and relaxed seating. But we believe the Tiger 850 Sport is likely to get more affordable cycle parts in terms of frame, suspension and brakes, with the intent to keep prices aggressive. Expect Triumph to dial down on the rider electronics as well. The Tiger 850 Sport is likely to get the usual suite of ABS, traction and basic riding modes, but it may not get a six-axis inertial measurement unit, cornering ABS and the likes.

vu8mu2pk

(The Tiger 850 Sport will get the same 888 cc triple-cylinder engine of the Tiger 900, making 94 bhp and 87 Nm)

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is likely to go up against the BMW F 900 XR (keeping engine specs in mind) or the BMW F 750 GS (if Triumph prices it really aggressively). With the coming of the BMW F 900XR, BMW F 750 GS and the soon-to-be-launched 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S, Triumph Motorcycles may just consider launching the Tiger 850 Sport in India next year, although we must point out that the Tiger Sport range has never been launched in India before.

Source: Benetts.co.uk

