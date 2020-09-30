New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 

The only incentive for EVs is the federal incentive for the IRS tax credit which was implemented during the Obama administration.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Trump indicated that he given tax incentives for EVs
  • This could be false as the only incentives were given by Obama
  • Joe Biden wants to increase investment in EV infrastructure
Tech News

The internet is abuzz with what was the first and very explosive debate between American president Donald Trump and his chief rival and former vice president Joe Biden. In the debate, Donald Trump claimed support for electric cars and appeared to take credit for the federal EV tax credit that was given by the Obama administration which helped companies like Tesla grow. 

"I'm all for electric cars," he said. "I've given big incentives to electric cars," he added insinuating that he had given the EV tax credit, not the Obama administration. "Not really because what's happening is that the car is now much less expensive and it's a much safer car, and you are talking about a tiny difference. And then what would happen, because of the cost of the car you would have at least double or triple the number of cars purchased," he further said. 

lmfplmvc

The Tesla Model S was one of the first EVs to be reach mass popularity in the US. 

All of this was strange because Trump refused to acknowledge the climate change crisis. He has even pulled the US out of the Paris accords. The only incentive for EVs is the federal incentive for the IRS tax credit which was implemented during the Obama administration. 

It was part of the American clean energy and security act of 2009 which was in Obama's first term. If anything Trump has tried to roll back these incentives as a part of his original budget for 2020. He also has intentions to roll back the emission standards which will incentivise incumbent players to now invest further in electric vehicles but continue on with internal combustion engines. 

tsosgnm

Biden was part of the Obama administration which implemented the reforms for EVs in 2009

0 Comments

Joe Biden, contrastingly, said he wanted to ramp up investments for electric vehicle infrastructure. He also stated that he wanted to update the government's fleets to EVs. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour
Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations

Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations
General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal

General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
Honda H'Ness CB 350: All You Need To Know

Honda H'Ness CB 350: All You Need To Know
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 

Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 
Global NCAP Recognises carandbike's Editor's Role In Safer Cars Campaign

Global NCAP Recognises carandbike's Editor's Role In Safer Cars Campaign
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Patent Images Leaked

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Patent Images Leaked
Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule’

Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule’
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Maserati MC20 Supercar To Be Equipped With Bridgestone Potenza Tyres

Maserati MC20 Supercar To Be Equipped With Bridgestone Potenza Tyres
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Bookings Open; Deliveries To Begin Mid-October Onwards

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Bookings Open; Deliveries To Begin Mid-October Onwards
Mercedes Releases Driving Footage Of Vision AVRT Concept Car 

Mercedes Releases Driving Footage Of Vision AVRT Concept Car 
Sebastian Vettel Recounts His Encounter With An Elephant In India 

Sebastian Vettel Recounts His Encounter With An Elephant In India 
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations

Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveil Date Announced
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents

New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents

New Car Models

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

MG Hector Plus

SUV, 13 - 17 Kmpl
MG Hector Plus
Price Starts
₹ 13.74 - 18.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,518 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Price Starts
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities