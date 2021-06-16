TSI Technology: A Game Changer For Skoda In India

India has seen a massive shift towards petrol vehicle, especially when it comes to customer preference in the last couple of years. There is a noticeable rise among consumers who are now opting for turbocharged petrol engines over diesel powertrains, and Skoda's TSI engine technology has played a major role in bringing that change. The newer TSI engines introduced by Skoda Auto India are powerful, fun-to-drive, and, at the same time, quite frugal. In fact, under the company's India 2.0 Project, the TSI technology is set to be the driving force behind the onslaught of new vehicles that are set to reach our shores.

Skoda's TSI engines are lightweight, high-power, fuel-efficient 3- and 4-cylinder motors that use a combination of turbocharging and direct fuel injection

So, what exactly is TSI? Well, simply put, Turbocharged Stratified Injected (TSI) engines are one of the best turbocharged petrol engine technology available out there right now. They are lightweight, high-power, fuel-efficient 3- and 4-cylinder motors that use a combination of turbocharging and direct fuel injection. The engines come paired with a mixture of transmission choices, including - manual gearbox, automatic torque converters and Skoda's much-loved DSG automatic unit, offering a driving experience that truly enthrals you every single time you get behind the wheel. And we can certainly vouch for that.

Skoda's 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI motor that powers the Rapid is frugal yet peppy, churning out 114 bhp

Currently, Skoda Auto India's entire portfolio is backed by TSI technology. Right from the entry-lever Rapid sedan, which comes with the frugal yet peppy 114 bhp 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI motor, going all the way up to the company's flagship model, the Skoda Superb, which gets the big and powerful 188 bhp 2.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI motor. In fact, Skoda offers the very same engine with the fourth-generation Octavia sedan, which recently went on sale in India.

Both the newly launched Skoda Octavia and the Superb sedans feature the big and powerful 188 bhp 2.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI engines

But of course, there are more on the way. The first of which will be the highly anticipated Made-In-India, Made-for-India, Skoda Kushaq, which itself will be the embodiment of Skoda's technological prowess, for it is based on the new versatile modular architecture - MQB-A0-IN platform, which is exclusive to India. Powering the new compact SUV will be a 148 bhp 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder TSI motor, along with the optional 1.0-litre TSI motor. However, the interesting bit about the 1.5 TSI is that it comes fitted with Skoda's Active Cylinder Technology or ACT, a segment-first features that helps with low fuel consumption. The system essentially controls two of the engine cylinders and activates or deactivates them based on power requirement. So, when the SUV is coasting or doesn't require too much power the ACT deactivates two engine cylinders, thereby reducing fuel consumption and offering better economy.

The Kushaq's 1.5-litre TSI engine is also paired with Skoda's Active Cylinder Technology or ACT, a segment-first features that helps with low fuel consumption

India will also get a new mid-size Skoda sedan, also based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which will arrive towards the end of 2021. And that one is likely to share its powertrains with the Kushaq. Finally, we will also see the revival of the mighty Kodiaq, which is expected to arrive next year, powered by the Superb's 2.0-litre TSI unit, and several new updates.

In a nutshell, Skoda has planned a range of new models for India, and with all the TSI power coming our way, we for one are quite eager about all the excitement that is about the unfold in the coming months.