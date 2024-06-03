Login
Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline 4 Per Cent To 498,123 Units

Domestic sales for Hero stood at 479,450 units in May, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 7 per cent against 508,309 units sold in May 2023.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero sold a total of 498,123 units in May, registering a 4% drop in sales year-on-year
  • Motorcycle sales stood at 471,186, witnessing a 9.3% decline in volumes
  • Exports, however, increased by 67% with 18,673 units shipped overseas last month

Hero MotoCorp announced a decline of 4.11 per cent in total sales for May 2024. The company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) 498,123 units last month, against 519,474 units sold during the same month in 2023. Domestic sales for the world’s largest two-wheeler maker stood at 479,450 units in May, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 7 per cent against 508,309 units sold in May 2023. Exports, however, increased to 18,673 units in May, growing by a healthy 67.25 per cent over 11,165 units sold in May 2023.
 

Hero xtreme 125 image 7

Motorcycle sales were the largest contributors to Hero’s volumes last month with 471,186 units sold. However, the numbers declined by 9.3 per cent against 519,474 units sold in May 2023. Scooter sales also witnessed a decline in numbers at 26,937 units sold last month, against 30,138 units sold during the same period last year, a year-on-year drop of 10.62 per cent.
 

Hero’s year-to-date sales remain positive with the upcoming monsoons and festive season providing enough time to catch up. Total sales between April and May FY2025 stood at 1,031,708 units, up by 12.68 per cent, over 915,581 units sold during the same period in FY2024. Domestic sales for the first two months of the fiscal stood at 992,746 units, growing by nearly 11 per cent, over 894,493 units sold during April-May FY2024.
 

Hero Pleasure sports variant edited 1

Hero said that it's witnessing a strong demand for the new Xtreme 125R, which has been capturing the fancy of new-age buyers. It also said that continues to see increased demand for the Vida V1 electric scooter. Hero celebrated the 30th anniversary of its best-selling motorcycle in May this year with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 bringing key improvements to the offering. It also became the first two-wheeler player to join the ONDC Network and will initially retail two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise.

Hero MotoCorp
