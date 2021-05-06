TYCIA And Rajya Sabha Launch Oxygen Cylinder Equipped Auto Ambulance In Delhi

India has been reporting record COVID positive cases for almost two weeks and Delhi has been the epicentre. There's been a major dearth of oxygen supply in the national capital at a time when there are hundreds of people calling for it. We have also heard or read about incidents where people are trying to get oxygen cylinders and concentrators for a far higher price. At this time, Turn Your Concern Into Action (TYCIA) foundation has joined hands with Rajya Sabha to roll out 10 Auto Ambulances in the national capital.

Now these auto rickshaw ambulances are essentially to carry COVID positive patients who need immediate medical help. Most certainly, they are all sanitised and are equipped with oxygen cylinders. TYCIA took to Twitter to share the news with us and is also looking forward to add more fleet for the purpose. The foundation is planning to raise ₹ 25 lakh through donation and the money will be used to add more auto rickshaws across the country which will be equipped with oxygen cylinders.

A team at the Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru has predicted about 4,04,000 deaths will occur by June 11 if current trends continue. A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington forecast 1,018,879 deaths by the end of July. The country has already recorded a high of COVID positive cases going up to over 4 lakh cases per day resulting into death of over 3,500 people daily.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.