Delhi Cancels Driving Licence Tests Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Delhi government has suspended driving licence tests in the national capital from today given the rise in Covid-19 cases. All appointments for fresh and existing driving licence and even learning licence tests have been suspended at all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Delhi from January 6, 2022. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot took to twitter to inform about this development.

His tweet read, "Considering rising COVID cases and recent DDMA guidelines, all appointments for DL & LL tests (fresh & existing) at all RTOs will be suspended from tomorrow (6.1.22). Details for rescheduled dates will be sent to all applicants via SMS. We will extend validity of existing LLs."

The Minister also said that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended so that there is no inconvenience caused to the people.

Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 23,307 active cases in the national capital already and these precautionary measures will certainly help in keeping the public safe.