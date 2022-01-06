  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Cancels Driving Licence Tests Amid COVID-19 Surge

Delhi Cancels Driving Licence Tests Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Minister also said that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended so that there is no inconvenience caused to the people.
authorBy Carandbike Team
06-Jan-22 02:02 PM IST
Delhi Cancels Driving Licence Tests Amid COVID-19 Surge banner

The Delhi government has suspended driving licence tests in the national capital from today given the rise in Covid-19 cases. All appointments for fresh and existing driving licence and even learning licence tests have been suspended at all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Delhi from January 6, 2022. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot took to twitter to inform about this development.

His tweet read, "Considering rising COVID cases and recent DDMA guidelines, all appointments for DL & LL tests (fresh & existing) at all RTOs will be suspended from tomorrow (6.1.22). Details for rescheduled dates will be sent to all applicants via SMS. We will extend validity of existing LLs."

The Minister also said that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended so that there is no inconvenience caused to the people.

Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 23,307 active cases in the national capital already and these precautionary measures will certainly help in keeping the public safe.
Related Articles
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
25 days ago
Buying Used Cars: What are RTO Forms 28, 29, 30 and 35 Used For?
Buying Used Cars: What are RTO Forms 28, 29, 30 and 35 Used For?
2 months ago
Traveling To Delhi In Summer? Here's What You Should Know.
Traveling To Delhi In Summer? Here's What You Should Know.
4 months ago
Oil Climbs Above $121 A Barrel As China Eases Restrictions, EU Meets
Oil Climbs Above $121 A Barrel As China Eases Restrictions, EU Meets
4 months ago

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!