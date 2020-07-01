Ulka Gear Launches Riding Jackets That Can Be Converted Into A Backpacks

Delhi-based riding gear company, Ulka Gear, today announced launching its new range of convertible riding jackets in India. These special jackets can be converted into backpacks which can then be used to carry helmet, gloves, and goggles with ease when not riding. The company says that this product has been "designed keeping in mind the ease of mobility which is the need for every motorcycle enthusiast." Ulka new range includes - Hakkit V2, a summer jacket for city riding, priced at ₹ 8,999, and Hakkit Forever, a summer touring jacket priced at ₹ 10,999. Ulka also offers a Hakkit Lite that is priced at ₹ 7,999.

The jackets come with a main YKK zipper mechanism that converts it into a backpack, and then, it can be used to carry a helmet, gloves, and goggles

These convertible riding jackets were designed by Shahnawaz Karim, Founder of Ulka Gear. Commenting on the new range of Hakkit convertible jackets he said, "Being an ex-national circuit racer and trainer myself, I understand the pulse of the motorcycle bikers. We designed a convertible jacket which has weathered the test of time and aim to become one of the most iconic items of clothing for motorcyclists."

The riding jackets come with Level 1 custom CE certified shoulder and elbow armours for protection

The jackets come with one main YKK zipper mechanism that converts it into a backpack without any hassles. The jackets also come with Level 1 custom CE certified shoulder and elbow armours for protection. The new riding jackets are unisex products, and they are available in different sizes, ranging from XS to 3XL, along with adjustable waist strap, and water-resistant pockets. With each jacket, Ulka also offers a waterproof cover that can be worn over the riding jacket for rain protection, or inside to jacket like a windbreaker.

